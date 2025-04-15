Hot topics

Chipolo Pop smart tag colors
© Chipolo
Chipolo expanded its smart tag and tracking device portfolio last year with the One Point and One Card. However, these trackers have a major limitation: they only work with Android's Find My Device network. The company has now launched a new tracker, the Chipolo Pop, which also works with the Apple Find My network.

Given that Google's Find My Device network has been launched relatively recently (within the last year), it's still uncommon to find trackers that are compatible with it, let alone those with dual compatibility for both Apple's Find My and Google's Find My Device (like Pebblebee's Clip or Tag). Therefore, the arrival of the new Chipolo Pop smart tag is a significant addition to the market.

Chipolo Pop Offers Dual Find My Compatibility

You can pair the Chipolo Pop with either your iPhone or Android device using the respective Find My app during setup. However, it's important to note that the tracker will only work with a single network at any given time. This means that the location tracking will only function within the network it's currently configured for. For example, Apple devices using Find My won't be able to locate or "ping" the Pop if it's currently paired with an Android device.

However, you can re-pair the Chipolo Pop with an iPhone or iPad if you want it to utilize Apple's IoT network. Additionally, Chipolo offers its dedicated companion app, which provides features like remote ringing, a "Call Your Phone" function via a double press, and out-of-range notifications (Android). Alternatively, the tag itself has a built-in speaker with a 120 dB loudness rating.

Chipolo Pop smart tracker with Android and Apple Find My compatibility
You can leverage the Chipolo companion app and get extra features like Call Your Phone and out-of-range notifications. / © Chipolo

The new Chipolo Pop has a compact, disc-like form factor, similar to the Chipolo One Point that my colleague tested. It's compact, with a diameter of approximately 1.53 inches, making it slightly wider than a quarter, and a thickness of 0.26 inches. It also features a built-in keyhole for easy attachment of accessories, addressing a common criticism of the Apple AirTag. Furthermore, it has an IP55 dust and water resistance rating, an improvement over previous Chipolo models.

What sets the Chipolo Pop apart from the One Point is its availability in various bright colorways, including blue, green, red, and yellow, in addition to the standard white or black. These vibrant colors make it easier to match the tracker to your belongings or to spot it quickly when attached to items with contrasting colors.

Chipolo's Pop uses Bluetooth with a range of up to 300 feet. Its battery is rated to last for a year and is replaceable (CR2032 coin cell).

The Chipolo Pop is already available for pre-order on the company's website and on Amazon. The single unit price is $29, which is comparable to many smart tags like AirTag. However, a four-pack is currently available for $89.

What are your thoughts on a smart tag that works with both Google's Find My Device and the Apple Find My networks? Do you think this dual compatibility offers significant flexibility for users? Share your opinions in the comments.

Source: Chipolo

