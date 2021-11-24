5G phone for cheap? Get the OnePlus Nord N200 for $199.99

The OnePlus Nord N200 is a proper midrange device with modern features such as 5G and a strong battery. Now it is available for $199.99 on Amazon.

The OnePlus Nord N200 is discounted on Amazon.

Instead of $240.00 the device now only costs $199.99.

The OnePlus Nord N200 is a competent mid-ranger with nice cameras, 5G connectivity, and long battery life.

Finding a good entry-level midrange phone is no easy task. The choices are plenty and the pitfalls for consumers many, since the low price means a tighter profit margin for companies which often translates to less than ideal quality and weird marketing tricks that hurt consumers. Sticking to a big and well-known brand, like OnePlus, is a good way to avoid such dangers.

Coming to fill in that role is the OnePlus Nord N200 which offers everything an entry-level mid-range device could offer. Now with this discount, the price goes even lower at $200. Honestly, with such tight profit margins in this segment, we do not know how OnePlus managed to pull off this deal but here goes!

Get the OnePlus Nord N200 for $199.99 (from 239.99)

Why choose the OnePlus Nord N200?

Pretty smartphone for a low price: That's the Nord N200. / © OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord N200 brings a large gamut of features that are typically found in the $300+ market, down to entry level budgets. Originally priced at $240, OnePlus still managed to fill this phone with a 5G chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery and a Full-HD display. Oh and talking about the display... it also features a fast refresh rate: OnePlus integrates a 90Hz panel with 405ppi pixel density.

The camera set is also alright with a 13 MP, f/2.2 main camera and a complimentary constellation of two 2MP ultra-wide and macro cameras. The selfie boasts 16MP.

The SoC is the Snapdragon 480 5G which will be enough for most modern applications while the 5G connectivity will offer truly fast internet speeds for anyone with a 5G contract. Aside from that the device also offers 18W fast charging but it only comes in one, admittedly lacking configuration of 4GB/64GB.

But you don't have to worry too much about the storage since it is expandable, and the fast internet speeds guarantee that you can pretty much keep most of your content in the cloud and still have a seamless experience.

Are you looking for a budget phone? Which one's your favourite? Let us know in the comments below!