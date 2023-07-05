Hot topics

Under $500 Smartphone Camera Showdown: Who Takes the Best Pictures?

Stefan Möllenhoff

Five smartphones that do not pass the $500 mark and 50 photo samples: In nextpit's camera blind test, you vote for which mid-range smartphone shoots the best photos. The opponents in the mix are the Apple iPhone SE (2022), Google Pixel 7a, Nothing Phone (1), Samsung Galaxy A54, and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

How does nextpit's camera blind test work?

The rules for our camera blind test are simple. We selected a number of subjects and photographed each scene exactly three times with each smartphone. The factory settings are always in play—if not noted in the respective sample, because this is how most users snap photos. We will then select the best photo from the three.

Also do take note that the same letter is not always assigned to the same smartphone. Hence, photo 1A and photo 2A might be from different devices—or maybe not. If you want to know more about the devices that run the gauntlet this time around, you read the individual reviews here:

Here we go: Happy Voting! As always, you will find the results of our camera blind test in exactly one week's time on nextpit.com—and in our newsletter, of course, which we will send out punctually next Wednesday.

Scene 1: Daylight

Let's begin with a simple task: daylight. The color reproduction of the individual smartphones sometimes varies significantly here—as do the contrasts. Which smartphone delivers the best photo here?

Camera blind test: Photo 1A
Photo 1A © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 1B
Photo 1B © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 1C
Photo 1C © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 1D
Photo 1D © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 1E
Photo 1E © nextpit
Scene 2: Portrait

For the second scene, my colleague Ezequiel photographed me once using all the smartphones, selecting portrait mode in each case. In addition to the varying degrees of bokeh and beauty effects, what's most exciting here is how well the skin tones were reproduced. What do you think? Which phone captured me best?

Camera blind test: Photo 2A
Photo 2A © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 2B
Photo 2B © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 2C
Photo 2C © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 2D
Photo 2D © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 2E
Photo 2E © nextpit
Scene 3: Selfie camera

The selfie camera in front was called into action for the third scene. The task was made more difficult by a slight backlight, which the smartphones sometimes handled very differently. The contrast also looked very different in certain cases. I am curious to see how you vote!

Camera blind test: Photo 3A
Photo 3A © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 3B
Photo 3B © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 3C
Photo 3C © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 3D
Photo 3D © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 3E
Photo 3E © nextpit
Scene 4: Close-up

Sure, this is not a real macro shot—yet. However, the sub-$500 smartphones still have to prove whether they can cut a good figure in close-ups shortly after sunset. It is particularly interesting how the red tones of the rose were reproduced. Some smartphones completely missed out on details in the blossom due to oversaturation.

Camera blind test: Photo 4A
Photo 4A © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 4B
Photo 4B © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 4C
Photo 4C © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 4D
Photo 4D © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 4E
Photo 4E © nextpit
Scene 5: 2x zoom

There is no optical zoom in any of the sub-$500 smartphones in this blind test. At least, these smartphones with their main sensors all have slightly different prerequisites to deliver good results in this department—especially the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ with its 200-megapixel sensor. In any case, there are clear differences in the photos.

Camera blind test: Photo 5A
Photo 5A © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 5B
Photo 5B © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 5C
Photo 5C © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 5D
Photo 5D © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 5E
Photo 5E © nextpit
Scene 6: 5x zoom

The next scene cranked up the difficulty level by a notch. Here, the smartphones have to show how they perform with a digital 5x zoom. Does Xiaomi really deliver the best picture here—or can a competitor with fewer megapixels shine?

Camera blind test: Photo 6A
Photo 6A © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 6B
Photo 6B © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 6C
Photo 6C © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 6D
Photo 6D © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 6E
Photo 6E © nextpit
Scene 7: Ultra-wide angle

In this scene, we did not crop the images afterward to present you with the most consistent results possible. The reason for this is that one smartphone does not have an ultra-wide angle camera at all—and the configuration of the other devices are sometimes very different. Which result do you like best?

Camera blind test: Photo 7A
Photo 7A © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 7B
Photo 7B © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 7C
Photo 7C © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 7D
Photo 7D © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 7E
Photo 7E © nextpit
Scene 8: Mixed light

While the previous photos featured only one light source that illuminated the subject—namely the sun, mixed light is found in abundance here. This puts the white balance of the smartphones to the sword, because they have to find the right balance for color reproduction. In addition, it wasn't particularly bright in this scene, which is also a challenge.

Camera blind test: Photo 8A
Photo 8A © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 8B
Photo 8B © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 8C
Photo 8C © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 8D
Photo 8D © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 8E
Photo 8E © nextpit
Scene 9: Indoor night shot

Extreme mixed light conditions are also present in our ninth scene. The lamp inside provides a warm light, while comparatively cold light entered from outside through the windows—and it is generally very dark. Which smartphone delivers the most successful result here?

Camera blind test: Photo 9A
Photo 9A © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 9B
Photo 9B © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 9C
Photo 9C © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 9D
Photo 9D © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 9E
Photo 9E © nextpit
Scene 10: Outdoor night shot

In our last scene in this comparison, it is dark night and a rather warm lamp illuminating the scene. Which smartphone managed to take the most beautiful photo here and brings out both light and shadow best to the shot?

Camera blind test: Photo 10A
Photo 10A © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 10B
Photo 10B © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 10C
Photo 10C © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 10D
Photo 10D © nextpit
Camera blind test: Photo 10E
Photo 10E © nextpit
Which sub-$500 smartphone do you think will pick up the plaudits in this camera blind test? As usual, we look forward to your opinion in the comments!

