Bose QuietComfort Ultra Review: Exceptional Audio, Exceptional Price

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are wireless headphones with Active Noise Cancellation. The new top-of-the-range model from Bose costs $429 and replaces the Bose NCH 700. This flagship Bluetooth headphones is the ANC champion for now, but suffer from Bose's tendency to recycle its models from year to year. Find out my honest opinion of the Bose QC Ultra in this in-depth nextpit review.

Summary Buy Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Good Excellent Active Noise Cancellation

Solid battery life

Pleasant wearing comfort

Useful app

Nice 360° audio

Decent audio quality with adaptive aptX codec

IPX4 certification Bad Too expensive

Not the best audio quality on the market

Clean but uninspired design

Outdated technical specifications (drivers) Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: All deals

Design The design of the Bose QC Ultra remains similar to previous Bose models. However, the manufacturer has made some good decisions that made the headphones look elegant and, above all, comfortable to wear, even during long listening sessions. Pros: Foldable design that makes it easier to transport.

The aluminum headband gives the headphones a premium touch.

Comfortable ear and headband earpads.

The headband does not feel constrictive.

IPX4-certified.

Physical buttons and a better laid-out touch strip. Cons: It looks too similar to the Bose QC 45.

There is a lot of plastic on a $430 headset. The Bose QC Ultra headphones return to a more conventional design that echoes the lines of the QC 45. / © nextpit The Bose QC Ultra reverted to far more classical visual cues than its predecessors. That's a good thing the foldable form factor makes a return, which in turn makes it easier to transport. The Bose QC Ultra headphones are foldable and therefore easier to transport. That's the biggest improvement over the NCH 700. / © nextpit. There is a downside to it though. The design of the headphones begins to look old. Nevertheless, the level of workmanship was retained, even if I think that far too much plastic was used on these headphones considering the rather hefty price tag. The Bose QC Ultra Headphones' leatherette storage bag makes a fine impression. / © nextpit The padding on the headband and ear cups is made of artificial leather and is extremely comfortable. The headphones didn't press too hard against my head, and subsequently, that meant not having too much pressure on my ears. The Bose QC Ultra Headphones are very comfortable to wear and the ear pads are well-padded. / © nextpit. The Bose QC Ultra Headphones are IPX4 certified and can therefore theoretically be used for sports. They can withstand sweat and light rain, and this is not the case with all wireless headphones within this price range. That makes it a good thing. Bose has also restrained itself with touch-sensitive controls. The Bose QC Ultra only has a small capacitive strip on the rear curve of the right ear cup. This is meant for volume control. Apart from that, Bose opted for physical buttons. A single button is used for Bluetooth pairing/power. A single press of this button turns the headphones on. Pressing it for three seconds turns it off. To begin pairing, press and hold the button for a few seconds when the headphones are switched off. The other button is a multifunction button: Single press: Play/Pause

Press twice: Next track

Triple press: Previous track

Long press: Change mode This capacitive strip on the right ear cup of the Bose QC Ultra Headphones is used to control the volume. / © nextpit This is a good choice, as it prevents incorrect input when you readjust the headphones or wear your hoodie. Operating the two physical buttons was a little unusual for me at first, but I will talk more about that later. The Bose QC Ultra headphones have five microphones in each ear cup. / © nextpit

Audio quality The Bose QC Ultra did not reinvent the manufacturer's audio concept. On the contrary, it recycled it. It is no coincidence that Bose, like Apple, provides virtually no concrete information about the technical specifications of its products. Despite the hefty price, the Bose QC Ultra is clearly not audiophile-quality headphones. The sound is perfectly fine, even good, but also very ordinary in a sense. Pros: Nice, bassy sound.

Mid-tones present despite the powerful bass.

Adaptive aptX codec supported. Cons: Outdated drivers. The white color of the Bose QC Ultra headphones is very appealing. / © nextpit From what I've found online, the Bose QC Ultra has exactly the same 35mm drivers as the Bose NCH 700, so it's true that drivers and their size aren't everything. The algorithms and firmware have a bigger impact on the audio quality. However, it still raises a question. More than that, I challenge any reviewers who claim the QC Ultra sound better than the NCH 700 to perform a blind test and see if they can really tell the difference. Personally, I wouldn't be able to. However, Bose received the famous Snapdragon sound certification from Qualcomm. This means the Bose QC Ultra supports, among other things, Adaptive AptX, a codec that offers slightly better HD than the basic SBC and AAC codecs. Of course, you must have a compatible smartphone or audio source to take advantage of this codec. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about the audio codecs of your wireless headphones and headsets. The Bose QC Ultra headphones can also be used via the 2.5 to 3.5 mm cable. / © nextpit. As far as audio quality is concerned, it is typical Bose. Bass is heavily emphasized compared to the rest of the music. They can drown out the treble, which quickly loses dynamics as the frequency increases. The mids have tiny peaks, making them sufficiently present. Personally, I find the Bose QC Ultra to be a step behind the Sony WH-1000XM5 in terms of audio quality.

Active Noise Cancellation & 360° audio The primary selling point of the Bose QC Ultra, according to Bose, is the Immersive mode. This is Bose's interpretation of 360° audio, which is increasingly popular among manufacturers. For me, it's the excellent Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that makes the Bose QC Ultra stand out from the crowd (and justifies its price). Pros: Excellent Active Noise Cancellation.

Immersive audio (360° audio) that is fun in standby mode.

Adaptive aptX codec in addition to SBC/AAC. Cons: No wired audio transmission via USB-C.

The immersive audio in motion mode is somewhat unclear. The Bose QC Ultra headphones in close-up. / © nextpit Immersive sound from the Bose QC Ultra 360° audio is the new fad for audio product manufacturers. I think this feature is cool on paper. In reality, their relevance is more than questionable. At Bose, 360° audio is known as "immersive audio". The Bose QC Ultra offers two modes: Still and Motion. The stationary mode is intended for stationary use when you are sitting at your desk or lounging on the sofa. Motion mode is for mobile use and adjusts the stereo scene as you move around the room. The immersive sound of the Bose QC Ultra works quite well in still mode. / © nextpit. Each mode works by tracking head movements, but in different ways. In "Still" mode, the music is always "projected" in front of you, and the headphones recognize whether you turn your head to the right or left. Basically, it's as if someone is singing right in front of you. If you turn your head to the right, you will gain the impression that you will hear more music in your left ear and vice versa. This mode works very well, and it's really fun when watching movies or a TV series. It is especially nice because the processing is performed directly via the headphones. You will not need to have content in Dolby Atmos or 360 Reality Audio (this mode doesn't support them anyway). Follow our tutorials to enable Spatial Audio on your Apple AirPods and 360° Audio on your Google Pixel Buds. The motion mode disappointed me and I didn't use it excessively outside of the review metrics. Here, head tracking is relegated to the background so that the headphones can track your movements. Instead of having a "fixed" sound point that doesn't move, the stereophonic stage moves with you here. It's as if a group of mariachis are constantly following you and orienting themselves to your movements. I found this mode to be too confusing, as you clearly lose clarity and precision. I also noticed some problems with latency. The Active Noise Cancellation of the Bose QC Ultra Okay, I've just written a book about a feature that I sold you as not being crucial to the audio war. Now that we're getting to the heart of the matter, let's talk about Active Noise Cancellation or ANC. This is Bose's great specialty, it is their trademark. With the Bose QC Ultra, the ANC is simply outstanding. I'm not saying it's the best in the market. Unfortunately, we cannot keep most of the headphones we review, so I cannot directly compare the Bose QC Ultra with the Sony WH-1000XM5. Quiet mode is ANC, Aware mode is transparency, and Immersion mode is 360° audio. / © nextpit. What I really liked about the Bose QC Ultra is how ANC not only effectively dampens structure-borne sound (footsteps, engine noise, subway tracks), which is almost normal. No, the headphones are also very effective at reducing voice noise, ringtones, etc. These are rather airy, highly fluctuating sounds that are very difficult to analyze and effectively attenuate in real-time. You can read in every headphone review I've written, it's almost always a point of criticism I also own headphones with Active Noice Cancellation that do not perform as expected but with Bose, this flaw doesn't exist. A word about the transparency mode. It's natural enough not to be distracting. You can hear everything around you and I only noticed a slight hiss, which is quite forgivable. One last word (for real this time). I just think it's a shame that you can never really switch off Active Noise Cancellation. The only way to get completely neutral sound is to use the headphones connected via a 3.5mm cable with the device turned off. The Bose QC Ultra Headphones still do not offer wired audio via USB-C (only via the 3.5mm cable). / © nextpit

App and functions The Bose QC Ultra can be operated using the Bose Music app. The app is much more comprehensive than before but I'm still a little disappointed. The controls on the QC Ultra are better thought out this time. Features include multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, wear detection, an auto-off mode, and a three-band equalizer. Pros: Multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

Wear detection + auto-off.

Practical quick button. Cons: You need a Bose account to use the app.

The equalizer could have been more precise. You need an account to access the Bose Music app. / © nextpit The Bose Music app is available for free on Android and iOS. However, you must create an account to use it. The user interface is ergonomic and easy to understand. I will dive into the functions quickly. There is a wear-detection feature that allows you to pause and resume music playback when you remove the headphones and put them back on. The same goes for answering calls. The Bose QC Ultra also offers an automatic turn-off function so that the battery does not run out when you are not wearing the headphones. The Bose QC Ultra features wear detection and automatic turn-off. / © nextpit The Bose QC Ultra also offers the option of assigning an additional shortcut to the touch-sensitive strip that is responsible for volume control. You have to press it longer to activate Spotify Tap or 360° Audio, for example. The capacitive strip on the right ear cup can also be used as a shortcut in addition to the volume control, which is pretty well thought out. / © nextpit The Bose Music app naturally comes with an equalizer. It only has three bands, but at least that's something to work with. I also think that there could have been more presets. The three-band equalizer is not the most precise, but at least it's something. / © nextpit The Bose QC Ultra supports multipoint Bluetooth. You can connect two devices simultaneously (and register up to eight devices in total). Managing the various Bluetooth sources in the app is very practical. I found the menu for managing multipoint in the Bose Music app quite practical. / © nextpit

Battery life & charging According to the manufacturer, the Bose QC Ultra has a battery life of 24 hours with ANC and 18 hours with Immersive Audio. In reality, the headphones are always in ANC mode outside of Immersive Audio, as the ANC cannot be deactivated. Pros: Long battery life.

Average charging speed. Cons: The Bose QC Ultra headphones still does not offer wired audio transmission via USB-C (only via the 3.5mm jack). / © nextpit In reality, I always achieved well over 24 hours of use at a volume of over 50 percent and occasional use of 360° sound. That's about the same as with the Sony WH-1000XM5, rating at just under 30 hours without any problems. As for charging, it took me at least 2.5 hours on average to hit 100 percent once the low battery indicator was triggered. Bose provides a small USB-C cable, but I used my Ugreen Nexode 140W charger.

Technical specifications Technical specifications Device Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Image Design Over-ear| Weight 250 g | Wearer detection | Physical & tactile control Audio 35 mm speaker Frequency response Not specified ANC Yes, always active

5 microphones per earbud

Transparency mode | 360° audio or "Immersive Sound". Bluetooth 5.3 | Codecs SBC, AAC, aptX adaptive | Multipoint Battery life 24h with ANC | 18h with immersive sound.

Fast charging 15 min = 2 hrs runtime

0 to 100% in 3 hours. Price $429