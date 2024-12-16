Hot topics

Bose headphones are renowned for their exceptional quality, but many of the newer models come with a hefty price tag. If you’ve been holding out for a good deal, now might be the perfect time to dive in. The latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra has dropped to an all-time low of $299 on Amazon, slashing the regular price by $130 (30 percent off).

The diamond colorway of the Bose QC Ultra is available at this discounted price, while other finishes, such as White Smoke and Black, are priced slightly higher at $329. These options are also available at Best Buy, offering a significant discount from their original retail price.

Why We Love the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Over-Ears

My colleague Antoine praised the Bose QuietComfort Ultra (review) for many reasons, though its steep price was a notable drawback. Now that the headphones are more affordable, they’re easier to recommend.

Released earlier this year, the QuietComfort Ultra boasts several upgrades over its predecessor. The ear cups are thicker and slightly wider, offering more cushioning for added comfort. The headband features sleeker metal arms, enhancing durability while maintaining a modern look.

Physical buttons and a touch-sensitive volume slider on the ear cup provide intuitive control. Additionally, the headphones are IPX4-certified for water resistance, adding extra durability for everyday use.

Volume control is performed via this capacitive strip.
This capacitive strip on the right ear cup of the Bose QC Ultra Headphones is used to control the volume. / © nextpit

Bose has also improved its industry-leading Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), delivering exceptional noise reduction for white noise and vocals. For those moments when you need awareness of your surroundings, Transparency Mode blends ambient sounds naturally. The headphones also feature 360-degree audio, Bose's take on spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience.

While the QuietComfort Ultra uses slightly dated drivers, the actual sound output remains impressive. The headphones emphasize bass while keeping the mids clear and well-balanced. They support a wide range of audio codecs, including Qualcomm’s Adaptive AptX, ensuring compatibility with many devices. Battery life is also commendable, offering up to 24 hours of playback with ANC enabled.

Does the new lower price make the Bose QuietComfort Ultra more appealing to you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

