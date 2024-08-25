The Bluetti AC200L is the latest in the company's AC series, featuring a 2 kWh capacity and a constant output of 2,400 W. This versatile power station is great for both indoor and outdoor use. Despite one minor drawback for outdoor use, we found the AC200L to be one of the top portable power stations with a solar option on the market. Find out why in our detailed review.

Summary Buy Bluetti AC200L Good Protective covers for all ports

Well balanced mix of performance and capacity

Whisper-quiet when in use

Easy-to-use Bluetti app Bad No information about its IP certification

No manual setting for the Depth of Discharge Bluetti AC200L Bluetti AC200L: All deals

Design & Connectivity Options Bluetti offers a comprehensive package of ports with the AC200L. There are ten ports for output and four for input. Above all, the fact that all these ports are protected via rubber covers will please adventure seekers who plan to use the 28 kg device on the go. Pros: All ports are covered.

A total of 14 ports.

Rubber feet keep it stable.

Practical design for easy transportation and stacking when using additional batteries. Cons: No official IP certification. At first glance, the AC200L looks like any other Bluetti portable power station. It tips the scales at 28.3 kg and boasts dimensions measuring 42 × 28 × 36.65 cm. The design of the power station remains unchanged from its predecessors, as you get a square design with two side handles that do not protrude. The AC200L has an attractive ribbed design with the Bluetti brand in front. In addition to the Bluetti portable power station itself, it also comes with a DC input cable, solar panel cables utilizing an MC4 connection, a car cable, and an AC charging cable. Feeling confused? Your guide to all power station and solar panel connectors The output ports are all located in front. Bluetti included the following configuration: 4x AC outputs

2x USB-C ports

2x USB-A ports

1x 12 V car connection

1x RV output The Bluetti AC200L sports a timeless design. © nextpit The side handles allow for easy transport. © nextpit Numerous cables are included. © nextpit Bluetti also installed a small display in front, which we will delve into further in the next review section. Bluetti placed the inconspicuous vents on both for cooling. In addition, all the portable power station's input is located on the left side. They are: 1x AC input with a maximum output of 2,400 W.

1x solar input with a maximum of 1,200 W.

1x 12/24 V cigarette lighter. You will also find a port here to connect to an external Bluetti battery so that its capacity can be expanded. The AC200L is compatible with the B210, B300, and B230 batteries. We would like to emphasize that Bluetti provides all the relevant portable power station ports with rubber covers for added protection. Its design leaves the right side free of any connections. It is a disappointment that Bluetti did not specify an IP certification for the device. On the official product page, Bluetti mentioned that "the portable power station is kept in a cool, dry place with no moisture or water. An ideal temperature will enhance its life". Although the portable power station is the best choice for outdoor parties, having a bag to carry all the necessary cables is a practical addition if you do want to use the AC200L outdoors. Essential tips: How to use a portable power station safely when camping All of the ports are protected with their respective covers. © nextpit Ventilation vents are located on both sides. © nextpit

App & Screen You have two options to operate the portable power station. You can control the device via the Bluetti app or directly on the AC200L using the well-structured button layout. In the clearly laid out Bluetti app, you will be able to discover a handful of practical features to further customize the AC200L to your liking. Pros: Well-designed app.

Control via the app works flawlessly.

Clear display. Cons: - You need to download the Bluetti app before using the AC200L. A WLAN and Bluetooth connection is required to set it up. One thing you ought to know: The Bluetti app is only compatible with a 2.4 GHz WLAN. Once you enter the Wi-Fi password, it only takes a few seconds to establish a connection with the portable power station. After the setup, you can activate the various output ports via the app and track the power flow in the main menu. In other settings, you can make adjustments to the charging process, the working mode, and the Power Lifting Mode. The Power Lifting Mode allows you to enjoy short-term power boosts, to cope with powering up heavy equipment. There are also numerous options available for the charging process and work mode settings. In the app's main menu, you can view information about both input and output power. © nextpit There are additional settings where you can adjust the portable power station's functions according to your needs. © nextpit Alternatively, you can operate the Bluetti portable power station directly via the integrated buttons. There is a button for each power outlet, which lights up green as soon as it is activated. Meanwhile, the display keeps you updated on the input and output power. You can also check out how long the portable power station's reserves can supply connected devices with power. We like the fact that you can easily view the information even in direct sunlight. The display shows you all the important information. © nextpit Instead of using the app, you can operate the power station via the buttons on the device. © nextpit

Battery & Performance The Bluetti AC200L is one of the quietest 2 kWh portable power stations that nextpit has reviewed to date. Nevertheless, the output power of the device has proven impressive across the board. In addition, the AC200L ranks well among 2 kWh portable power stations with its 76 percent efficiency. Pros: Not audible when in use.

Versatile expansion options.

Efficient portable power station. Cons: - In terms of output power, the AC200L is a real powerhouse. Bluetti promises current peaks of up to 7,200 watts for heavy equipment to be up and running even at construction sites. Please note this is only the starting current and the absurdly high power is only available for a tiny fraction of time. Instances of this include starting up a blender. It is astonishing how efficient and quiet the Bluetti AC200L operates in reality. It is so quiet, in fact, that we often had to check whether the portable power station was still operating when charging or discharging even with a constant power output of up to 2,400 W. Those with babies in the house and want to use the portable power station as a backup battery, should shortlist this device. The new Bluetti portable power station offers numerous advantages as a backup battery. First, you can charge the AC200L at up to 1,200 W via solar power. To fill this model to the brim with solar energy, you need powerful solar panels. The new Bluetti model has a nominal capacity of 2,048 Wh. However, the capacity stated by the manufacturer is different from the actual device capacity. In reality, the model consumes 2,217 Wh. You can use up to 1.68 kWh of this. The rest is not "lost", but is released in the form of heat via the ventilation. If we were to divide the released capacity by the absorbed capacity, we arrive at a battery efficiency of 76 percent. This places the Bluetti AC200L within the above-average range of portable power stations reviewed by nextpit. The Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus is and remains the leader in terms of efficiency, boasting an incredible efficiency of 85 percent in the review. Bluetti promised the portable power station can be charged to 80 percent in just 45 minutes and we have confirmed this. It took us 1 hour and 10 minutes to fully charge the AC200L. Similar to the output power value, the portable power station is charged at up to 2,400 W from a power outlet. The Bluetti AC200L is a powerful portable power station. © nextpit The right is where all the charging ports are for the portable power station. © nextpit Bluetti uses a LiFePO4 battery designed to last for over 3,000 cycles. According to page 30 of the AC200L user manual, the so-called DoD (Depth of Discharge) stands at 95%. In other words, the portable power station always retains a residual battery of 5% to protect the battery. Unfortunately, the Bluetti app does not offer an option to adjust the DoD (Depth of Discharge). This function is available in the EcoFlow power station apps. This function is useful because you will always have enough energy left in the portable power station to run an appliance (or two) when camping. Even in the admittedly unlikely event of a power failure, you can always make sure that there is still some energy left. More about battery wear and tear: How long does the battery of a portable power station last? On the other hand, the AC200L has other strengths, with its versatile expansion options as one. Except the B500, the AC200L is compatible with any Bluetti battery of your choice. Below is a list of the respective capacity of each possible Bluetti extension: AC200L + 2x B210 = 6.3 kWh

AC200L + 1x B230 = 4.1 kWh

AC200L + 2x B300 = 8.19 kWh Apart from this, the Bluetti portable power station has a UPS function on board, which allows the portable power station to take over the power supply of directly connected devices in the event of a power failure. Pass-through charging is also available. This means that the power supply to connected devices bypasses the battery when the portable power station is connected to the mains. This prevents conversion loss as the power goes straight through and is not converted into and out of the battery twice. Only a charging pad for wireless charging is unavailable. This leaves you with chargers such as the Anker MagGo (review) or the Bluetti AC180, which has a wireless Qi charging pad that delivers a maximum output of 15 watts.