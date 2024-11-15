Some of the best-selling power stations from Bluetti are on sale as part of early Black Friday. Amazon has the top-tier Bluetti AC200L for $999, which is half its usual price. This is also the new record-low, beating the previous by $100 lower.

If you want to charge it using solar panels, the solar generator bundle that includes a pair of 200-watt solar panels is available for $1,599, saving you $900.

Affiliate offer Bluetti AC200L Save up to $1000 on the Bluetti AC200L power station from Amazon.

Why we like the Bluetti AC200L as an all-around power station

We liked the Bluetti AC200L (review) for many great reasons. It is the company's high-end portable station that can charge most high-powered appliances, thanks to the 2,400 watts rating that peaks to 3,600 watts. And with a 12V charger, it can also directly connected to RV or charge RV batteries on the road.

Bluetti AC200L portable power station and its ports / © nextpit

Its large 2,048 Wh battery capacity can be expanded up to 8,192 Wh or four times the size. The standalone capacity means it can fully energize a laptop a few dozen times or run a refrigerator continuously for over a day. You can also power multiple devices at once as there are four AC sockets, one NEMA-TT30, a pair of USB-A and USB-C ports, and a combination of car port and 48 V DC.

The Bluetti AC200L utilizes LFP or lithium iron phosphate chemistry for longer battery life span. Though there's a big battery capacity, charging the Bluetti AC200L is a breeze. It can be refilled from 0 to 80 percent in 45 minutes. With solar panels, you can refill its juices when away from the mains. Plus, there's fast-charging support using solar panels.

Are you looking to get your first portable power station? What are your thoughts on the Bluetti AC200L? Let us know in the comments.