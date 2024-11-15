Our Favorite Bluetti AC200L Power Station is $1000 Off
Some of the best-selling power stations from Bluetti are on sale as part of early Black Friday. Amazon has the top-tier Bluetti AC200L for $999, which is half its usual price. This is also the new record-low, beating the previous by $100 lower.
If you want to charge it using solar panels, the solar generator bundle that includes a pair of 200-watt solar panels is available for $1,599, saving you $900.
Why we like the Bluetti AC200L as an all-around power station
We liked the Bluetti AC200L (review) for many great reasons. It is the company's high-end portable station that can charge most high-powered appliances, thanks to the 2,400 watts rating that peaks to 3,600 watts. And with a 12V charger, it can also directly connected to RV or charge RV batteries on the road.
Its large 2,048 Wh battery capacity can be expanded up to 8,192 Wh or four times the size. The standalone capacity means it can fully energize a laptop a few dozen times or run a refrigerator continuously for over a day. You can also power multiple devices at once as there are four AC sockets, one NEMA-TT30, a pair of USB-A and USB-C ports, and a combination of car port and 48 V DC.
The Bluetti AC200L utilizes LFP or lithium iron phosphate chemistry for longer battery life span. Though there's a big battery capacity, charging the Bluetti AC200L is a breeze. It can be refilled from 0 to 80 percent in 45 minutes. With solar panels, you can refill its juices when away from the mains. Plus, there's fast-charging support using solar panels.
Are you looking to get your first portable power station? What are your thoughts on the Bluetti AC200L? Let us know in the comments.
