Bluetti AC200L: No 2 kWh Power Station Charges Faster

Bluetti has launched the AC200L, which will succeed the highly popular AC200 Max. The renowned power station manufacturer aims to set new standards in terms of its charging speed, efficiency, and quiet operation for 2 kWh power stations. In this article, nextpit shares what the power station is capable of and its available practical features that will surely make your next camping trip a memorable one.

Bluetti AC200L: Expandable, durable, powerful

Anyone who thought that Bluetti would continue to focus on compact power stations after the launch of the AC70 was wrong. The AC200L is the next model in the AC series with a nominal capacity of 2,048 Wh. The new model tips the scales at 28.3 kg and measures 42 × 28 × 36.65 cm. If you prefer, you can expand the power station up to 8.1 kWh by using additional batteries from Bluetti. The B210, B230, and B300 are available for this purpose.

50 db with an output power of up to 3,600 W! The detailed nextpit review will determine whether this is true. / © Bluetti

As usual, Bluetti uses a LiFePO4 battery. According to Bluetti, the long-life lithium iron phosphate battery was specially designed to last up to ten years and 3,000 charging cycles. The keyword here is 'charging': Bluetti promises the AC200L will be 80 percent charged after just 45 minutes, making it faster than any other 2 kWh power station on the market.

You can charge the device at 2,400 W from a power outlet and 1,200 W via solar power. Why not charge the power station with four Bluetti PV200 (review) units, which is one of the best foldable solar panels (buying guide) available right now?

In contrast to the AC200 Max, Bluetti packed more connections for users to play with in the latest model. The connectivity options of the Bluetti AC200L are exhaustive:

2x 100 W USB-C ports

2x 18 W USB-A ports

1x 48 V RV output

1x 12 V/10A car connection

2,400 W AC input

1,200 W solar input

12 V cigarette connection

The tiny display located in front and the easy-to-use Bluetti app serves as an information center where you can control via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. You can also activate the so-called "Power Lifting mode" in the app. Using this function, the power station increases the power briefly up to 3,600 W to handle heavier loads. When under continuous operation, the Bluetti power station churns out 2,400 W.

In addition to a UPS function that allows the power station to take over as an emergency power supply for your home, you can turn the AC200L into a highly efficient direct current source whenever you are outdoors using the D40 cable. The model offers different charging options at 12, 24, and 48 V, letting you supply your motorhome's batteries with the appropriate amount of power.

The Bluetti AC200L is officially available in stores on March 13, 2024, with a MSRP of $1,999. Early adopters will be pleased to know that they can take advantage of an early bird discount, with the AC200L retailing for $1,399 a pop.