Bluetti's Fast-Charging AC180 Power Station Gets a Crazy 45% Off

Jade Bryan
If you're still looking to back up your spring outdoor camping trips with a power supply or just for emergency uses at home, one of Bluetti's popular portable power stations is on sale. Over on Amazon, the Bluetti AC180 has steeply fallen back to its best price of $629 from $999 through a coupon code, saving you $370.

Alternatively, you can pair the AC180 with 200-watt solar panels, which is even offered with a larger price reduction. The solar generator set is currently listed at $1598 but a whopping $720 discount is given using a coupon code. Ultimately, this puts the set to $878 or translating to 45% off.

Why the Bluetti AC180 continues to be a popular portable power station

We highlight the Bluetti AC180 as one of our recommended power stations with solar charging to buy. Mainly, it has an expandable 1152 Wh battery capacity and uses LFP battery cells for a longer life span. It's also capable of fast charging, and among the fastest power cubes to charge. With a direct AC plug, this refills its juice in under an hour.

Bluetti rates the AC180 with 1800 W output power, but this can be extended to 2700 W using the surge feature. The rating is enough to energize most high-powered appliances in your home or RV. Meanwhile, it has multiple USB ports and AC sockets to support simultaneous charging and operation. Plus, you can manage the power station and plugged devices remotely through the intuitive Bluetti app.

Bluetti AC180 portable power station
Bluetti AC180 comes with a built-in charging pad on top. / © NextPit

The Bluetti AC180 is also one of the most compact power station options with a 1000 Wh and higher capacity. It only weighs about 37 pounds (16.78 kg) and comes with side handles for easy transport. There's even a nifty wireless charging pad on top to accommodate smartphones and smartwatches.

What are your thoughts on the Bluetti AC180 now that it is cheaper? Would you be picking the solar generator set? Let us know with your answers in the comments and if you'd like to see more great power station deals.

