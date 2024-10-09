Hot topics

Bluetti AC180 at $540 Off is a Must-Have Power Station Prime Deal

NextPit Bluetti AC180 and PV420
Amazon's fall Prime Day continues to roll in, and now, we're seeing amazing deals on portable power stations. For instance, Bluetti's best-selling AC180 cube is now $459, which is quite a sale and the lowest price we've seen. This is a $540 cut from the regular price of $999.

Of course, remember that this is exclusive to those with Prime memberships. But if you don't have one, Amazon currently offers a free 30-day trial subscription that you can take advantage of starting today.

Why buy the Bluetti AC180 portable power station

Featuring a 1,152 Wh battery, the AC180 is one of Bluetti's portable power stations with mid to high-capacity and larger than most 1 kWh alternatives. Despite the extra juice, it's relatively lightweight at 35 lbs. (16 kg), making it easy to transport. It uses an LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) chemistry, which means it has a longer life span than power stations with conventional battery packs.

Bluetti AC180 portable power station
Bluetti AC180 comes with a built-in charging pad on top. / © NextPit

It can power many high-powered appliances, thanks to the 1,800 watts output with 2,700 watts surcharge. To that end, you can plug multiple devices at once as there are four AC sockets and five USB ports. A nice addition is a wireless charging pad on top to charge your phone and accessories without having to plug in a cable. There's a bright LCD screen on the front as well.

Charging the Bluetti AC180 is a breeze, as there is support for fast charging. With the mains, it can be refilled from 0 to 80 percent in 45 minutes or fully charged in just an hour. Even better, it can be charged through solar panels when you're camping in the woods or as an off-grid solar generator setup on your balcony.

Are you buying any portable power stations or solar generators this Prime Day? What do you think of the Bluetti AC180? Share with us your plans.

