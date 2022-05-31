Amazon is giving away a Blink Mini camera as it ends Cloud Cam service

Amazon has officially announced that it will retire the Cloud Cam and Cloud Cam Key Edition starting on December 2 this year. The company reiterates that it will be focusing with its Ring and Blink smart home security cameras . While we bid farewell to these pair of smart cameras, Amazon will be throwing in a free replacement for its users.

Amazon will retire its Cloud Cam smart indoor security cameras this year.

Users can still access the Cloud Cam service until December 2, 2022.

Amazon will offer a free Blink Mini or Echo speaker to Cloud Cam users.

Blink service will replace Cloud Cam

Users will still have access to all video recordings of their Cloud Cam cameras. However, after the aforementioned date, the service will completely shut down with all content to be wiped out according to the company.

Amazon is generous enough that it will also provide a free Blink Mini camera to its Cloud Cam users. Along with the hardware is a free 1-year Blink subscription plan which usually costs $3 a month or $30 in a yearly plan.

In contrast, Cloud Cam — Key Edition owners will get an Echo (4th gen.) smart speaker, which is priced $100 from Amazon. The latter ensures that all smart devices such as locks connected to the smart indoor camera will still be served through the smart speaker.

More Amazon Ring and Blink smart home devices

Just late last year, Amazon introduced a set of smart home devices that include the Echo Show 15 smart display and a weird-looking Ring camera that flies inside your home. For the Blink Mini camera that was launched two years ago, it still makes a useful indoor security camera especially with a subscription plan and it's compatible to Alexa voice commands.

