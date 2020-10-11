Budget smartphones receive update and Microsoft embarrasses itself

The week before the Apple iPhone keynote and Amazon Prime Day is upon us. For me, this means activating stress mode, initiating anticipation, and recharging concentration. For you, it means that we now look back on the past week and discuss the winners and losers who have caused a stir in the tech industry.

My personal winner this week is my colleague Antoine and I would like to use these lines as an opportunity for honorable mention, as David always calls it. Antoine has written a pretty nice review of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. As a fetishist of beautiful language and stylistic devices, his conclusion was especially powerful. 'Toni' describes the foldable smartphone as his "glass shoe", as "the high-tech carriage next to which all other smartphones look like sad old pumpkins". I can imagine exactly how he feels right now. Because the device must be returned. Give him a little support and leave him a constructive comment.

Winner of the week: owners of Android Go mobile phones

But as a true winner in our tech industry, and less personally motivated, I see Google as the winner from last week. To be precise, it's smartphone users who are quite modest and frugal and are looking for cheap smartphones running Android Go. Last week, Google announced the rollout of new features that are supposed to make a big difference in the field of photography. By means of a software update, Google wants to give cheap entry-level smartphones with Android Go a night mode for the camera app. In addition, HDR will also be delivered via the update. This is really great news and the update will first come to two Wiko smartphones (Y61 and Y81) as well as the Nokia 1.3, which fared rather negatively in our review with its rather bad camera quality. Further Android Go mobile phones are supposed to follow.

Smartphones like the Nokia 1.3 receive a lavish software update. / © AndroidPIT

It's nice to see that Google's Camera Go solution is being provided with new updates and that smartphones under $100. Google, and those of you who spend frugally on smartphones, are the clear winners of the week just gone.

Loser of the week: Microsoft and the end of a hypes

While I've already philosophized about a possible end of the hype in my current favorite game Among Us, it came to Microsoft last week. It's not for the first time that a few weeks after the presentation of a technical innovation, the bitter reality hits manufacturers and consumers. The Microsoft Surface Duo was one of the most promising new smartphones in 2020, and along with the LG Wing and the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Surface Duo fits into the "exotic smartphones" category. Unfortunately, this exciting device has not been able to cope with hype. The foldable phone, which is only available in the USA for the time being, made negative headlines. It's probably due to sloppy workmanship because the casing is breaking around the USB-C port - as some users reported on Reddit, among others.

#SurfaceDuo

TO ALL SURFACE DUO USERS!!

Please take extra caution on this particular spot of the type c port. Very thin plastic! Extremely easy to break! Mine cracked just by putting the device in the pocket. I'm gonna RMA mine see if they are willing to replace the unit. pic.twitter.com/B2N24PhvZS — Yi Han (@hanyiabc) September 14, 2020

The problem can be quickly analyzed using these tweets: both sides of the USB-C port are made of very thin plastic, so if you plug and unplug a lot, you can expect damage. Too bad, Microsoft. We think that with such an experienced company, something like this should not happen. Microsoft and its Surface Duo are our losers of the week.

And who are your winners and losers of the week? Let us know in the comments.

