Google revealed the Pixel 9 series at its Made by Google event, bringing a host of improvements from the Pixel 8. Along with the announcement, pre-orders have also begun. If you're upgrading to one, we share the guide on buying the new Pixel 9 through the best trade-in and carrier deals.

During the early sales, you can get huge straight-up discounts, gift cards, and trade-in credits. Even better, the Pixel 9 can be had for as low as $0 when you bundle those credits, while some major US carriers offer the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro for free.

Google Pixel 9 (Pro) gets lots of upgrades but they're pricier

The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are receiving a big makeover in design. They feature flatter sides with more squared-off corners. The camera module on their backs adopts an elliptical island that ditches the edge-to-edge visor from the previous Pixel generations.

Google gives the Pixel 9 series brighter OLED displays and tougher Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro come with Super Actua panels that peak at 3,000 nits. The duo sports a faster and more accurate ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and a bigger 42 MP selfie camera.

Internally, the Pixel 9 range is powered by a Tensor G4 chipset. Plus, all models get more RAM to support a new suite of generative AI features, including Gemini Live, alongside slightly larger batteries for longer running times. If you're planning a trip outdoors or somewhere with no cellular coverage, the Pixel 9 can be a lifesaver with the new satellite SOS service.

All these upgrades and new features also make the Pixel 9 more expensive. The standard Pixel 9 starts at $799, the Pixel 9 Pro for $999, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL for $1099.

Google Pixel 9 pricing Model 128 GB 256 GB Pixel 9 $799 $899 Pixel 9 Pro $999 $1099 Pixel 9 Pro XL $1099 $1199

There are ways to lower the prices or get the device free, like trading in your current handset or signing up for a plan. Below are the best ways how to buy the Pixel 9.

How to buy the Google Pixel 9 via trade-ins for as low as $0

For those intending to trade in their device, remember that you can maximize the value if you have a good-condition device, such as with no scuffs or scratches on the screen or there are no signs of major damages on the exterior.

Best Buy

If you're buying from Best Buy, they have some of the best Pixel 9 trade-in offers and pre-order deals. For example, you can get up to $625 for trading in a Pixel 8 Pro towards a Pixel 9 Pro or 9 Pro XL. If you have a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, the retailer even offers a bigger trade-in credit value for $1099.

To make it merrier, Best Buy is giving away an e-gift card valued up to $200 depending on the Pixel 9 model.

Google Store

Google's online offers competitive trade-in values for the Pixel 9 series, too. This year, they have the most competitive offers. For instance, a Pixel 8 Pro in a condition fetches a $699 trade-in value while a Pixel 7 Pro can get you up to $540.

Google is also generous to users with older Pixel models with the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 valued at $450 and $300, respectively, if you trade them in towards the Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Similarly, you can snag a gift card for up to $200 when pre-ordering from the Google Store.

The ultra-wide camera can focus at a close range, doubling as a macro lens. / © Google

How to buy the Google Pixel 9 via carrier plans for free

Major carriers are also offering great Pixel 9 deals, and you can even take advantage of a free device depending on the line or plan you will activate.

AT&T

With AT&T, you can get the Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL for free with an eligible trade-in for any device and in any condition. Subsequently, this can be activated in a new line or as an upgrade to an existing one.

If you're not trading in, the Pixel 9 is available for $10.99 monthly during the pre-order period. AT&T will also upgrade the storage to 256 GB for free. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro can be had for $29 monthly with an instant upgrade to the 256 GB storage variant.

Verizon

Verizon is also rolling out attractive deals for the Pixel 9 trio. The carrier offers up to $800 off on the Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro through trade-ins. Alternatively, any Pixel 9 model can be purchased in flexible payment terms like the Pixel 9 available for $22.22 monthly, and the Pixel 9 Pro for $27.77 a month for 36 months.

T-Mobile

New or existing users of T-Mobile will also find a bigger trade-in value. The network is offering up to $1000 credit for any working device. This is then applicable when you're applying for a new line or upgrading a current one.

At the same time, you can finance any of the Pixel 9 models for 0 percent interest in a 36-month term. The Pixel 9 starts at $22.22/month and goes all the way to $33.33 for the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

What are your plans? Are you getting the Google Pixel 9 through retailers or from carriers? Let us know in the comments.