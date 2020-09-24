Free of charge today: these iOS and Android apps are now available now

For a short time, you can again download apps from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store that are normally not available for free. At the time this list is published, all listed apps are available for free. So it is worth being quick, because it is not known when the app will cost again. Here NextPit presents you with the best free apps and mobile games for Android and iOS.

Free apps for Android: grab them today for free Games Aveyond 3-1 Lord of Twilight: A roleplaying game in pixel-optics, which fortunately has nothing to do with the "Twilight" saga, but rather looks very suspiciously like "The Legend of Zelda". Kids of the 90s will love the graphics. Peppa: Fun in the amusement park: One for your kids! This educational game for children up to five years of age is very cute and elaborately designed and is available from time to time for free in the app stores. RowRow: This puzzle game was already introduced in our app list of free apps a few weeks ago. Now the price is once again crossed out. In the Play Store, you get a relaxing sliding puzzler with RowRow. Nothing sophisticated, but ideal for passing the time.