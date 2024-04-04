Fitbit in 2024: The Best Fitness Trackers and Smartwatches Compared

Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, or Charge 6, which Fitbit fitness tracker or smartwatch to buy in 2024? To help you choose the best wearable for you, nextpit has compared the features and design of Fitbit's connected bracelets and smartwatches in detail.

The best Fitbit trackers and smartwatches compared

Best smartwatch Best fitness tracker Smartwatch alternative Fitness price tip Fitness alternative Kids model Model Fitbit Sense 2 Fitbit Charge 6 Fitbit Versa 4 Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitbit Luxe Fitbit Ace 3 Picture Review Sense 2 review Charge 6 review Versa 4 review Inspire 3 review Not yet tested Not yet tested Display 1.58 inch AMOLED 1.04 inch AMOLED 1.58 inch AMOLED 0.7 inch AMOLED 1.56 inch AMOLED 0.72 inch PMOLED Battery life 6 days 7 days 6 days 10 days 5 days 8 days Sensors Heart rate

SpO2 tracking

Accelerometer

Skin temperature sensor

cEDA sensor

ECG

GPS

Altimeter Heart rate

SpO2 tracking

Accelerometer

Skin temperature sensor

EDA sensor

ECG

GPS Heart rate

SpO2 tracking

Accelerometer

Skin temperature sensor

GPS Heart rate

SpO2 tracking

Accelerometer Heart rate

SpO2 tracking

Accelerometer

Skin temperature sensor Accelerometer Features Phone, SMS, and app notifications

Bluetooth calls on the Wrist

Alexa built-in

Google Maps

Google Wallet

Fitbit Pay

Find My Phone

Always On Display

Do Not Disturb and Sleep Modes

Fast Charging Phone, SMS, and app notifications

YouTube Music controls

Google Maps

Google Wallet

Find My Phone

Always On Display

Google Fast Pair

Do Not Disturb and Sleep Modes Phone, SMS, and app notifications

Bluetooth Calls on the Wrist

Alexa built-in

Google Maps

Google Wallet

Fitbit Pay

Find My Phone

Always On Display

Do Not Disturb and Sleep Modes

Fast Charging Phone, SMS, and app notifications

Find My Phone

Always On Display

Do Not Disturb and Sleep Modes Phone, SMS, and app notifications

Find My Phone

Always On Display

Do Not Disturb mode Wireless

Synchronization

This detailed Fitbit wearables comparison shows you the best fitness trackers and watches to buy this year. We have detailed links for the models we have tested. We rate all the other models based on our expert opinion from many years of fitness tracking, smartwatches, and more. So, let's get started!

Buying advice: Which Fitbit is the best for me?

Smartwatch or fitness tracker?

At the beginning of your Fitbit search, the inevitable question arises: do you prefer a smartwatch or a fitness tracker? While many manufacturers blur the lines, with Fitbit you can (still) familiarize yourself quite well with the design. The Sense and Versa smartwatches are square, while Fitbit's fitness trackers are all rather elongated. At the same time, the range of functions differs.

Fitness trackers are generally a little more discreet on the wrist. / © nextpit

For example, Fitbit's smartwatches allow you to use integrated speakers and microphones to handle phone calls. Unfortunately, there are no models with a cellular modem for independent reception. In terms of fitness trackers, the Charge 5 now bridges the gap with the smartwatch in terms of functionality. However, we will look at the exact differences later.

Fitbit and its premium subscription

A major drawback that concerns Fitbit: Some functions are only available with a premium subscription. These mainly include mindfulness features like the daily readiness score, sleep monitoring tools, and the stress function. With a premium subscription, you also get detailed data displayed in the app and can be further motivated through games and competitions.

Fitbit Premium features comparison Features Free Fitbit app Fitbit Premium Daily Readiness Score ➖ ✔️ Workout videos and audio sessions Workout preview only ✔️ Activity tracking ✔️ ✔️ Heart rate and Active Zone Minutes tracking ✔️ ✔️ Real-time metrics ✔️ ✔️ Sleep score and sleep details Score only Score details Sleep profile ➖ ✔️ Stress management score and details Score only Score details Mindfulness sessions Mindfulness overview only ✔️ Wellness report ➖ ✔️ Health metrics trends ✔️ ✔️ Weight metrics tracking ✔️ ✔️ Blood glucose monitoring ✔️ ✔️ Menstrual health monitoring ✔️ ✔️ Meal and water recording ✔️ ✔️ Recipes and meal tips Recipes overview only ✔️

Regardless of your Fitbit model, Fitbit Premium costs either $9.99 a month or $79.99 a year. For the annual subscription, the monthly cost can be broken down to approximately $6.60. In our reviews, we strongly criticized Fitbit's Premium option, since a high cost would be associated with the recommended retail price after several years of use. Whether you are willing to pay another $240 to activate all of its functions after three years, is of course up to you.

Is it still worth buying older models?

You can sometimes find offers for older Fitbit models online. You should make sure that the respective model is still supported by software updates. The easiest way to do this is to contact Fitbit support. If the update warranty is still there, there are no arguments against older Fitbits apart from the lesser amount of functions!

The best Fitbit smartwatches

Fitbit Sense 2: Top model in all respects

The Sense 2 is Fitbit's most powerful smartwatch. / © nextpit

Fitbit Sense 2 full review on nextpit

The Fitbit Sense 2 is a lightweight, chic, and practical sports watch, but it's more of a great fitness tracker than a real smartwatch. There are virtually no apps, and connected functionality is fairly limited.

In terms of sensors, the Fitbit Sense 2 is very well equipped and offers numerous options such as pulse measurement, GPS, SpO2, HRV, EDA, or ECG. Although accuracy levels are often not particularly good, this should suffice for many users in everyday life.

However, it's unfortunate that Fitbit's closed ecosystem doesn't allow external sensors to be paired, and it's also unfortunate that a subscription is required to access many features.

All in all, the Fitbit Sense 2 offers few new features compared to its predecessor. If you'd like more information on the Sense range, read our Fitbit Sense review.

Summary Buy Fitbit Sense 2 Good Haptic button is vastly improved

Still chic looking and very light

Simple and snappy operation

Google Wallet available via an update Bad Many features are hidden behind a paywall

Moderately accurate sensors for pulse measurement and GPS

Closed ecosystem

Only one model available for all wrist sizes

Fitbit Versa 4: The budget alternative

On the wrist, the Versa 4 is both modern and discreet. / © nextpit

Fitbit Versa 4 full review on nextpit

Fitbit has renewed its range of connected watches with the Fitbit Versa 4, which benefits from improved Google compatibility. It's a compact smartwatch with a physical control button. The capacitive button on the Versa 3 had caused a great deal of dissatisfaction, and not just at nextpit. That's why the Versa 4's button is such a welcome innovation.

In terms of design and ergonomics, the Versa 4 is light and thin, with a bright OLED screen. The interface and application are user-friendly. The Versa 4 tracks your workouts with a heart rate monitor, pulse oximeter, and acceleration sensor. However, you'll have to do without the integrated ECG and cEDA stress measurement of the Fitbit Sense 2.

In terms of connected functions, the Versa 4 is also closer to a fitness tracker than a true smartwatch. Battery life is excellent, even if the recharging time is a little long.

However, the Versa 4 lacks music playback, connected functions, and new features compared to the Versa 3. What's more, some features are only available with a premium subscription.

Summary Buy Fitbit Versa 4 Good Nice design

Very good display

Solid battery life

Reliable auto-tracking Bad No music function

Hardly any smart features

Hardly any innovations

The best Fitbit fitness trackers

Fitbit Charge 6: The top-of-the-range model

The Charge 6 offers similar functionality to the Fitbit Sense 2. / © nextpit

Fitbit Charge 6 full review on nextpit

The Fitbit Charge 6, the brand's latest connected wristband, offers numerous features such as heart rate measurement, navigation via Google Maps, and a native application for Google Music.

The Charge 6 is well-designed, with a quality screen and premium finish. Ergonomics are well thought-out, although the bracelet can leave pressure marks on the wrist.

The fitness tracker also offers comprehensive vital data monitoring. However, it has a few shortcomings, such as inaccurate GPS, disappointing battery life, and a high price.

Summary Buy Fitbit Charge 6 Good Nice design with a very good display

Easy to wear and is comfortable

Contains many fitness functions

Finally able to pass vital data to third-party manufacturers Bad Battery life disappointed in the review

Inaccurate GPS module with a 10% deviation

Still too expensive and with a premium subscription

Fitbit Luxe: The go-anywhere model

Unfortunately, we haven't tested the Fitbit Luxe. / © Fitbit

The Fitbit Luxe is, as its name suggests, the brand's luxury fitness tracker. Priced between $130 and $200, it's a little more affordable than the Charge 6, and it has a smaller casing and optional wristbands. Functionally, however, this model is rather comparable to the Fitbit Versa 2 and is therefore rather behind the times.

This means you'll benefit from functions such as pulse measurement, oxygen saturation monitoring, and a five-day battery life. You will, however, have to do without the built-in GPS, which can sometimes be a nuisance when jogging, as you'll still need your smartphone. Read our Fitbit Luxe launch news to find out more.

Fitbit Inspire 3: For the fashion-conscious

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a lightweight, compact fitness tracker. / © nextpit

Fitbit Inspire 3 full review on nextpit

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a compact fitness tracker with many features, such as pulse and blood oxygen measurement, sleep, and fitness tracking. However, it has a few drawbacks compared with the competition, such as a relatively short battery life and impractical ergonomics.

What's more, some features are only available with a Premium subscription, which considerably increases the tracker's cost. The Fitbit Inspire 3 is also limited in terms of connectivity, lacking GPS and NFC for contactless payments. Despite a beautiful OLED color screen and reliable vital data measurement, the premium subscription and lack of core functionality make the Inspire 3 less recommendable than other models.

In short, although the Fitbit Inspire 3 offers a compact design and interesting features, its high cost and limitations make it less attractive than other options on the market.

Summary Buy Fitbit Inspire 3 Good Nice, compact, and light

Pretty OLED display with AoD

Solid battery life

Good feature set Bad No GPS, no NFC, no Quick Charging, no music control

Full feature set is available only with a premium subscription

Operation via squeezing is awkward

Fitbit Ace 3: The fitness tracker for kids

With its Minion wristband, the Fitbit Ace is aimed at children. / © nextpit

The Fitbit Ace 3 is a fitness tracker for kids that costs $79.00. It's adapted to children's wrists in terms of appearance and size and shines, despite its mini-casing, with a solid eight-day battery life. But don't expect too much in the way of tracking.

Indeed, Fitbit presents on its home page a "Minions Special Edition yellow bracelet" in one size. But a closer look reveals that heart rate sensors are integrated, but cannot be activated. So it's up to the accelerometer to record your children's activities. To find out more about this model, visit the Fitbit website.

Other accessories

As far as accessories are concerned, I'm afraid I've got some bad news: there's no Minion bracelet for adults, not even in the "mischievous black" color variant. On the other hand, you can look forward to a wide variety of straps. You can choose between fabric, leather, silicone, and, unfortunately only for the Luxe model, metal. Prices range from $19.95 to $99.95.

If you have lost the included charging cable, you can also get a replacement in the Fitbit online store. The Aria Air, Fitbit's own smart body scale, is also an interesting addition. It has a $49.95 price tag and allows you to synchronize BMI data and progress directly into the Fitbit app. It syncs via Bluetooth and families don't have to buy multiple models thanks to the presence of multi-user support.

If you've made it this far, you're probably still looking for the right fitness tracker or smartwatch. If so, check out our selections of the best smartwatches and fitness trackers.

Has this comparison of the best Fitbit fitness trackers and smartwatches helped you? Which model would you choose?

