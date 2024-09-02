In this comparison, nextpit selected the best Bluetooth headphones with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) as reviewed by the editorial team. We reviewed and compared different wireless headsets from the likes of Sony, Bose, and Sennheiser. Here are the most interesting models in terms of audio quality, ANC, and battery life.

The best Bluetooth headsets with Active Noise Cancellation in 2024

What criteria should you look for when buying a Bluetooth headset with Active Noise Cancellation in 2024?

Bluetooth headset design

Circum-aural or supra-aural headphones?

Circum aural: The headset's earcups surround your ears. This provides good passive noise isolation.

The headset's earcups surround your ears. This provides good passive noise isolation. Supra aural: The headset's earcups sit on top of your ears. This design is more breathable but it filters out less ambient noise and places pressure on your ear cartilage, which can be uncomfortable over long sessions.

Leather, leatherette, or fabric?

Leather, leatherette, or silicone: These materials are less breathable. Sweat can accumulate and become a nuisance.

These materials are less breathable. Sweat can accumulate and become a nuisance. Fabric: A more breathable material, but gets dirty easily. You'll need to clean or replace the pads regularly, as they absorb your sweat.

Foldable or rigid headband?

Foldable: Easier to transport but the hinges may squeak or make noise when you handle the headband.

Easier to transport but the hinges may squeak or make noise when you handle the headband. Rigid: More elegant design, but less portable. At the very least, make sure you can lay the earcups flat, so you can wear the headset around your neck.

Bluetooth headset audio quality

Hi-Res certified?

Not a true standard. Corresponds to the resolution of an audio file. There are file formats with higher or lower resolution. Hi-Res formats (FLAC, ALAC) have better resolution, and therefore better quality, than non-Hi-Res formats (MP3, AAC). There are 3 elements to consider.

Bit depth

Sample rate

Bit rate

Bit depth Sample rate Max. bitrate MP3 16-bit 44.1 kHz 320 kbps CD quality 16-bit 44.1 kHz 1411 kbps Hi-Res 24-bit 48 / 96 / 192 kHz 9216 kbps

Hi-Res refers to anything with higher values than "CD quality". The higher these values, the less compressed the sound and the better its resolution or quality. However, the file will be larger. Hence, you need a good codec to avoid loss of detail when broadcasting via Bluetooth.

Bluetooth codec

Bluetooth sound broadcasting is by nature, "lossy". The signal is compressed, resulting in a loss of detail and therefore quality. The better the codec, the lower the compression. The ideal is to have a "lossless" codec that generates very little loss but there is always some degree of loss.

Bit depth Sampling rate Maximum bit rate Lossy/lossless? SBC 16-bit 44.1 kHz 345 kbps lossy AAC 16-bit 44.1 kHz 256 kbps lossy aptX 24-bit 48 kHz 384 kbps lossy aptX HD 24-bit 48 kHz 576 kbps lossy aptX Adaptive 24-bit 96 kHz 420 kbps lossy aptX lossless 16-bit 44.1 kHz 1200 kbps lossless (CD quality), lossy (Hi-Res) LDAC 24-bit 96 kHz 990 kbps lossless (CD quality), lossy (Hi-Res) LHDC 24-bit 96 kHz 900 kbps lossless (CD quality), lossy (Hi-Res)

Frequency response

The range of frequencies that headphones can reproduce. 20 to 20,000 Hz on average, which corresponds to what the human ear can perceive. The wider the frequency response, the more room you have to correct the sound via the equalizer and perceive some of the more subtle sounds in your tracks.

Sound signature of Bluetooth headphones

A track can be broken down into three main types of frequency: bass, midrange, and treble. Depending on the type of frequency highlighted or not by the headset, a curve will emerge. This curve corresponds to the sound signature of the Bluetooth headset.

Ideally, a headset with the most neutral signature (flat curve) will produce the most faithful sound reproduction. However, you can't totally "erase" a character trait with an equalizer. The essence of the musical message lies in the midrange (instruments, vocals).

Bluetooth headset with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

The headset picks up ambient noise via microphones and transmits it to the ears by inverting it (known as phase inversion). ANC compensates for the noise, so you no longer hear it.

The more microphones the headset has, the more effective ANC is likely to be. Manually adjustable noise cancellation is also preferable to purely automatic ANC.

There's also a transparency mode. This amplifies ambient noise to keep you aware of your surroundings. The important thing here is the naturalness of the amplified noises. There is often a hissing effect and distortion that can be unpleasant.

Bluetooth headset features

This list is arbitrary and subjective:

Bluetooth multipoint connectivity: The ability to pair your headset with at least two devices simultaneously.

The ability to pair your headset with at least two devices simultaneously. Wear detection: The headset detects when you put it on and take it off your head, letting it pause the music or put itself to sleep automatically, thus conserving battery power.

The headset detects when you put it on and take it off your head, letting it pause the music or put itself to sleep automatically, thus conserving battery power. IP rating: Choose a water- and dust-resistant headset with at least IPX4 rating.

Choose a water- and dust-resistant headset with at least IPX4 rating. Equalizer : A five-band equalizer is rarely ideal. At the very least, it allows you to personalize your audio experience.

A five-band equalizer is rarely ideal. At the very least, it allows you to personalize your audio experience. Microphone quality: You're likely to use your Bluetooth headset to make calls, so the quality can be an important factor to consider.

nextpit's selection of the best Bluetooth headsets with Active Noise Cancellation

Sony WH-1000XM5: Editor's recommendation

Sony's audio signature is quite recognizable. / © NextPit

Sony WH-1000XM5 review by nextpit

The Sony WH-1000XM5 is THE flagship of Sony consumer headphones. Its predecessor, the Sony WH-1000XM4, and its predecessor before that, the WH-1000XM3, were considered the best references on the market.

The Bluetooth headset relies heavily on sound quality, thanks to Sony's LDAC codec, but also on the effectiveness of its Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The Sony WH-1000XM5 also marked a breakthrough in terms of design, with a more refined, streamlined look.

However, I don't think Sony is offering much in the way of innovation compared with the Sony WH-1000XM4. Where Sony really stood out, in my opinion, was the quality of its microphones for calls and certain "comfort" features such as wear detecion and touch controls, which less expensive models often lack.

Summary Buy Sony WH-1000XM5 Good Excellent active noise cancellation

Fantastic V-shaped audio signature

Excellent companion application

Can be paired to 2 devices simultaneously

Bluetooth 5.3/LDAC codec supported

Solid 30 hour battery life with ANC enabled

Port sensor, touch controls Bad No water resistance certification

ANC is not customizable enough

Unbearable Speak-to-Chat function

No aptX/HD codec supported

Impossible to fold the headset

Comfort is not optimal on long sessions Go to review Sony WH-1000XM5

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: The best alternative

The cypress green color of the Bose QuietComfort Headphones is quite attractive. / © nextpit

Bose QuietComfort Headphones review by nextpit

This is the less premium version of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (review). It costs $249 now and you only lose 360° audio and the aptX Adaptive codec.

Audio quality is less advanced than on the Sony WH-1000XM5, but is equivalent to that of the AirPods Max. It also lacks a wear detection sensor.

However, Bose's ANC is excellent, and it's also the most comfortable headset to wear in this selection. The design is highly portable since the headset's earcups can be folded away. These two very good points compensate for the shortcomings I mentioned above.

If you want a no-fuss, plug-and-play, premium headset to stream MP3s over Spotify, this is an excellent choice.

Summary Buy Bose QuietComfort Headphones Good Good audio quality

Very good Active Noise Cancellation

Good battery life

Very comfortable to wear and easy to carry

Multipoint Bluetooth connectivity

Auto off mode

Spotify Tap Bad No IP certification

No wear detection

No HD codecs supported

A little too expensive Go to review Bose QuietComfort Headphones

Audio-Technica ATH-S300BT: The best battery life

The Audio-Technica ATH-S300BT can last 90 hours on a single charge. / © nextpit

Audio-Technica ATH-S300BT review by nextpit

These mid-range headphones retail for $99 a pop. It unquestionably has the best battery life of all the models nextpit has reviewed to date. It can last 60 hours with ANC enabled. Without ANC, its battery life hits an amazing 90 hours! With normal use, you can use them for two or even three weeks without recharging.

The audio quality of these headphones is also very good, better than the competition in this price range. Its design, though a little austere, is extremely comfortable.

However, Audio-Technica had to sacrifice a number of features here. There's no application support and hence, misses out on an equalizer. The physical controls are not customizable. Only basic SBC and AAC codecs are supported. Multipoint connectivity is available though. It's a simple headset, easy to use, not too expensive, and above all, indestructible.

Summary Buy Audio-Technica ATH-S300BT Good 90-hour battery life

Ninety hours!

Good audio quality

Super-comfortable design Bad Minimalist design

Limited functionality

Average Active Noise Cancellation performance

No IP-certification

No application support Go to review Audio-Technica ATH-S300BT

Apple AirPods Max: Apple's best Bluetooth headset

Even four years after its release, the design of Apple's AirPods Max remains very modern and, above all, classy. There's no denying it. / © nextpit

Apple AirPods Max review by nextpit

The Apple AirPods Max is the most expensive wireless headphones in this selection. That doesn't mean it's the best model. If you're not into the Apple ecosystem, you'll have to give it a pass. Apple's headphones is too limited in functionality when paired with a non-Apple device.

If you have an iPhone, an iPad, and a MacBook Pro, then the AirPods Max remains a very good choice in 2024, even almost four years after its debut.

Its ANC is excellent, perhaps better than that of Sony and Bose. The design is elegant and uncluttered. Audio quality is decent, although the headphones doesn't support lossless audio over Bluetooth.

Battery life is rated at 20 hours, but it's not possible to switch the headphones off completely. The absence of an IP rating is also a rather negative point for a model costing $549.

Summary Buy Apple AirPods Max Good Premium design that hasn't aged a day

Good audio quality

Excellent active noise cancelation

Good battery life Bad No lossless audio on Bluetooth and complicated on wired connections

No IP rating

No manual equalizer

Headset never turns off

Multipoint only with Apple devices

Difficult to use on Android/Windows

Price still high 4 years after release Go to review Apple AirPods Max

Bose QuietComfort Ultra: The best Active Noise Cancellation performance

Bose QC Ultra headphones offer highly effective Active Noise Cancellation. / © nextpit

Bose QuietComfort Ultra review by nextpit

The Bose QC Ultra is a very good pair of wireless headphones with ANC. It's very comfortable to wear, all the features are there (except audio via USB-C), there's an HD codec, IPX4 rating, a comprehensive app, and excellent battery life.

Immersive sound is a bit of a gimmick, but it's easy to use and works well enough. We're still a long way from the quality of Apple's spatial sound, however.

At $429, these are very expensive headphones, and a good alternative to the AirPods Max for Apple fans. If price is no object for you, I'd recommend the Bose QC Ultra if you value the ANC quality and wearing comfort. ANC is great with these headphones. If audio quality is your priority, the Sony WH-1000XM5 would still be my favorite.

Summary Buy Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Good Excellent Active Noise Cancellation

Solid battery life

Pleasant wearing comfort

Useful app

Nice 360° audio

Decent audio quality with adaptive aptX codec

IPX4 certification Bad Too expensive

Not the best audio quality on the market

Clean but uninspired design

Outdated technical specifications (drivers) Go to review Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

Soundcore Space Q45: Best value-for-money

The Soundcore Space Q45 is the champion of value-for-money. / © nextpit

Soundcore Space Q45 review by nextpit

If you want a good pair of headphones but don't have $300 to $400 to drop, the Soundcore Space Q45 is for you. The successor to the convincing Life Q35 shares its strengths, while improving on its shortcomings such as the weak ANC. Priced at just under $150, the Space Q45 boasts a well-balanced specification sheet that makes it the perfect headset for the average user.

The design is lovely, battery life is excellent, and the efficient ANC is pleasant to use daily. The Space Q45 also impressed with its well-thought-out companion application and features such as multipoint connectivity, in addition to LDAC and Bluetooth 5.3 support. All in all, Soundcore succeeded in creating a pair of headphones with very good value for money, whose only shortcoming is its sound quality as it doesn't match the performance of models it targets.

Summary Buy Anker Soundcore Space Q45 Good A beautiful finish

Effective and adjustable active noise reduction

Excellent battery life

Comprehensive companion app and controls

LDAC, Bluetooth 5.3, multipoint support

Affordable price Bad Lots of plastic parts

Not the most durable design

No IP rating and gets complicated for sports use

Audio quality is not on par with the market leaders Go to review Anker Soundcore Space Q45

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless: The best value alternative

The Sennheiser Accentum Wireless also offers good value for money. / © nextpit

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless review by nextpit

The Sennheiser Accentum Wireless is obviously not as good as the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 4, which sells for $380, nor is it a flagship killer. It's simply a very good, coherent mid-range headset.

ANC is more than adequate. Battery life is excellent. Audio quality doesn't break any records, but it does a fine job of earning its keep if you're listening to MP3s on Spotify, and you've got an HD audio codec with aptX HD. You've even got multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, and the Smart Control companion app is very comprehensive.

Its only real shortcomings are its non-foldable form factor, the absence of a carrying case, and the missing wear detection. The headphone's physical controls aren't super intuitive, either. The Sennheiser Accentum also lacks an IP rating for water and dust resistance.

Summary Buy Sennheiser Accentum Wireless Good Excellent battery life

Multipoint Bluetooth support

aptX HD codec support

Effective active noise cancellation

Comprehensive application Bad Unintuitive controls

No IP rating

No 3.5mm jack

Form factor is not foldable

No carrying case Go to review Sennheiser Accentum Wireless

Soundcore Life Q35: The best affordable Bluetooth headset

Soundcore knows what it's talking about when it comes to value for money. / © nextpit

Soundcore Life Q35 review by nextpit

If you're looking for the most affordable Bluetooth headset possible, you should take a look at the Soundcore Life Q35 on Amazon. The successor to the Soundcore Life QC 30, which we also reviewed, is now available for $129 a pop. The Life QC35 offers decent ANC performance, good sound quality, and above all, an excellent application.

The latter is essential for the precise optimization of the sound profile, which, once the equalizers have been adapted, really puts you in a good mood. Battery life is particularly good (up to 60 hours), and important functions such as multi-pairing and port recognition are also available. So those looking for a good, inexpensive pair of Bluetooth headphones will be well served by this.

Summary Buy Anker Soundcore Life Q35 Good Super long battery life

Practical quick charging

Good sound with many equalizers

Supports LDAC codec

Ingenious multi-pairing capability

Name finally rhymes at last! 🤷 Bad ANC lags behind other models

Unpleasant leather smell Go to review Anker Soundcore Life Q35

What do you think of this selection of the best wireless headphones with Active Noise Cancellation? Is ANC an important purchasing criterion for you, as it is for me? Which brand or model do you think deserves a place in this selection? Do you think we should review and compare more audiophile-quality models?

To find out more, take a look at our selection of the best wireless headphones you can choose from in 2024. Check out our complete guide to audio codecs as well.