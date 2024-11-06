Hot topics

What's the Best Bluetooth Headset with Active Noise Cancellation in 2024?

Update: As of November 2024
Best Over Ear Headphones 2023
Edwin Kee
In this comparison, nextpit selected the best Bluetooth headphones with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) as reviewed by the editorial team. We reviewed and compared different wireless headsets from the likes of Sony, Bose, and Sennheiser. Here are the most interesting models after weighing in their respective audio quality, ANC, and battery life.

Table of Contents:

The best Bluetooth headsets with Active Noise Cancellation in 2024

Sony WH-1000XM5: Editor's Choice

The Sony WH-1000XM5 is the creme de la creme.
The Sony WH-1000XM5 is the best Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth headphones in 2024. / © NextPit
The Sony WH-1000XM5 in brief
  • Hi-Res Certified
    Codecs: SBC, AAC, LDAC
    Max. battery life: 40 hours
    Automatic ANC

This is the most complete headset in the market today. The battery life is excellent, audio quality is very good, and the recently revamped Sony application is still as comprehensive as ever. We have plenty of features like multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, wear detection, and more. The Active Noise Cancellation is not as good as Bose but I do not find the difference obvious enough to knock it down a notch. This is especially so as the audio rendering of the Sony headset is cleaner than Bose's and we benefit from the LDAC codec that the Bose model lacks. In short, it is the best all-rounder among our selection. Its only flaws are the lack of an IP rating and rather unwieldy form factor that makes it more challenging to carry around.

Good

  • Excellent active noise cancellation
  • Fantastic V-shaped audio signature
  • Excellent companion application
  • Can be paired to 2 devices simultaneously
  • Bluetooth 5.3/LDAC codec supported
  • Solid 30 hour battery life with ANC enabled
  • Port sensor, touch controls

Bad

  • No water resistance certification
  • ANC is not customizable enough
  • Unbearable Speak-to-Chat function
  • No aptX/HD codec supported
  • Impossible to fold the headset
  • Comfort is not optimal on long sessions
 Bose QuietComfort Headphones: The Best Alternative

Expect the Bose QC Headphones to succeed the iconic Bose QC 45.
The Bose QC Headphones are a worthy successor to the iconic Bose QC 45. / © nextpit
The Bose QC Headphones in brief
  • No Hi-Res certification
    Codecs: SBC, AAC
    Max. battery life: 24 hours
    Auto or manual ANC

It has all the good points of the Bose QC Ultra Headphones (review), but is sold for half the price. It is the headset with the best Active Noise Cancellation performance in the market right now and is also the most comfortable to wear. Bose is also very big on integrating its products in both Android AND Apple ecosystems. You do not lose any functionality on either side. It is also highly portable. Its only flaws are the lack of an IP certification, wear detection, and HD codec support.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones

Good

  • Good audio quality
  • Very good Active Noise Cancellation
  • Good battery life
  • Very comfortable to wear and easy to carry
  • Multipoint Bluetooth connectivity
  • Auto off mode
  • Spotify Tap

Bad

  • No IP certification
  • No wear detection
  • No HD codecs supported
  • A little too expensive
Soundcore Space One Pro: Best Value-for-Money

White over-ear headphones with silver accents and logo on the earcup, displayed on a light background.
The Soundcore Space One Pro is far from perfect, but you get what you pay for. / © nextpit
The Soundcore Space One Pro in brief
  • Certifié Hi-Res
  • Codecs: SBC, AAC, LDAC
  • Autonomie max: 60 heures
  • ANC auto ou manuelle

The Space One from Anker will surely replace this model once I have the chance to review it. However, this "Pro" version offers one of the best quality/price ratios on the market right now. LDAC codec support, up to 60 hours of battery life, multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, you name it, you've got it. The design is also the most portable among the trio. You just have to be careful to adjust the equalizer because the default audio signature is very unbalanced. The headphones also suffers from a lack of IP certification and wear detection. It is not the most complete headphones in this selection, but for under $200, it does as well or even better on certain points compared to models that cost twice as much. 

Anker Soundcore Space One Pro

Good

  • Elegant, compact design
  • Solid battery life
  • Highly effective Active Noise Cancellation
  • Comprehensive application on both Android and iOS

Bad

  • Very unbalanced bass signature
  • No IP rating
  • No wear detection
What criteria to look out for when buying a Bluetooth headset with Active Noise Cancellation in 2024?

When comparing Bluetooth headsets, we considered the following criteria: design, features, audio quality, and battery life. That doesn't mean we do not take other factors into consideration. That's why there are also reviews of each model if you want more details. Here's a quick list explaining the elements taken into account for each criteria in this selection.

Our selection criteria

  • Design:
    • IP Rating: IP certification is still too rare among Bluetooth headsets. If you want to indulge in sports with your headset, it is better if it is water-resistant. The same goes if you plan to wear it in the rain since it will be more exposed than earbuds. 
    • Weight: Obviously, the heavier the headphones are, the less comfortable it is to wear over the long run. Inertia created by its weight can also make it uncomfortable when you move.
    • Controls: It is not only a matter of preference and habit, but also ergonomics. Physical controls are more precise and reliable but also less customizable.
  • Audio quality: 
    • Hi-Res Certification: Forget about lossless audio with a Bluetooth headset. It's still technically impossible. However with Hi-Res certification, we're getting a little closer to the promised land. You'll at least be able to listen to files that are a little more HD than MP3s.
    • Codecs: The ideal would be a "HD" codec that allows you to listen to tracks in CD quality without too much loss in audio quality. LDAC seems quite essential to me in 2024.
  • Features:
    • Multipoint Bluetooth connectivity: The ability to connect to at least two devices simultaneously (smartphone and PC, for example) is a "must", it is non-negotiable.
    • Wear Detection: Very convenient to pause music when you take off the headset and resume where you left off. It is also a good way to preserve the battery life of the Bluetooth headset.
    • Android and iOS compatibility: The idea is to benefit from the same features from one ecosystem to another. Some manufacturers do not even offer an iOS or Android application, preventing you from setting up your Bluetooth headset.
  • Battery life: Pay special attention to the battery life advertised with ANC enabled. You are looking for headphones with Active Noise Cancellation. I assume you will use this feature. Battery life without ANC is therefore of little interest in your purchasing decision.

Understanding the Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones Market

We're talking about consumer headphones, not audiophile-level headphones. So don't worry too much about the specifications. In any case, you'll never get lossless Hi-Res audio with a wireless headset.

If audio quality is what matters most to you, make sure you get a Hi-Res headset. At the very least, it means you can listen to songs in CD quality, if not better. Next, check the codecs. LDAC is good, but there's no point in listening to a "Hi-Res" song in AAC or SBC. 

Don't worry too much about sound signatures, either. Yes, some headphones have quite pronounced profiles by default. A headphone can be bassy or not, for instance. But in most cases, you can correct the audio signature via an equalizer. 

If you are like me and primarily stream MP3s, all the above are somewhat redundant. Focus on the comfort of the headset and its features instead. Multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, wear detection, and a five-band equalizer seem essential to me.

Above all, think about how, when, and where you plan to use your Bluetooth headset. Do you often change your sound environment? If so, opt for a headset with variable or manually adjustable Active Noise Cancellation.

Think about the type of noise you want to cancel out most. Most headphones are equally effective at attenuating structure-borne noise (low-pitched noise resulting from the contact of two surfaces). These noises are the easiest to attenuate. Airborne noise (voices, bells, alarms, wind) is harder to manage because it is more irregular. Hence if this particular noise type bothers you, don't settle for just any headphones.

What do you think of this selection of the best wireless headphones with Active Noise Cancellation? Is ANC an important purchasing criterion for you, as it is for me? Which brand or model do you think deserves a place in this selection? 

