Affordable smartphones within the $200 to $300 price range used to represent a hotly contested segment in the mid-tier market. Nowadays, choosing the ideal sub-$300 smartphone in the U.S. can still be quite challenging, now due to the lack of alternatives. That's where we come in! In this 2024 guide, we'll present our top picks for the best smartphones under $300, making your decision-making process a breeze.

The ultimate budget smartphone roundup: Top picks under $300

Editor's choice Alternative pick Productivity pick Product Samsung Galaxy A25 OnePlus Nord N30 5G Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Picture Display 6.5-inch OLED

1080 x 2340

120 Hz 6.72-inch LCD

1080 x 2400 pixels

120 Hz 6.7-inch OLED

1080 x 2400 pixels

120 Hz Performance Exynos 1280

6 / 8 GB RAM

128 / 256 GB storage

microSD expansion Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

8 GB RAM

128 GB storage

microSD expansion Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

8 GB RAM

128 / 256 GB storage

microSD expansion OS Android 13 + One UI 5.1

4 system upgrades

5 years of security updates Android 13

1 Android upgrade

3 years of security updates Android 14 + MotoUX

2 system upgrades

4 years of security updates Camera Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS

Ultra-wide: 5 MP, f/2.2

Macro: 2 MP, f/2.4

Selfie: 13 MP, f/2.2 Main: 108 MP

Macro: 2 MP

Depth: 2 MP

Selfie: 16 MP, f/2.4 Main: 50 MP, f/1.8

Ultra-wide: 13 MP, f/2.2

-

Selfie: 32 MP, f/2.4 Battery 5,000 mAh

25 W wired charging

-

(charger not included) 5000 mAh

50 W wired charging

-

(Charger included) 5,000 mAh

20 W wired charging

15W wireless charging

(Charger included) Connectivity 5G | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC 5G | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.1 | NFC 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 6 | Bluetooth 5.1 | NFC Dimensions and weight 6.34 x 3.01 x 0.33 in, 6.95 oz

161 x 76.5 x 8.3 mm, 197 g 6.52 x 2.99 x 0.33 in, 6.88 oz

165.5 x 76 x 8.3 mm, 195 g 6.40 x 2.94 x 0.33 in, 6.7 oz

162.6 x 74.8 x 8.3 mm, 190 g Offers*

This list, based on the author's and editorial team's preferences, combines subjective opinions with objective facts to recommend the best sub-$300 smartphones. The mid-range market saw lots of companies abandoning the mobile space, but there are still good phones offering decent performance, light gaming capabilities, and better cameras compared to low-end options.

Also read: This is how we test smartphones at nextpit

Of course, long gone are the days of the "flagship killers" in this price segment, but it is always worth checking for deals, such as the ones highlighted every now and again here on nextpit. And also discounts for getting the phone together with a phone contract.

Editor's note: The prices highlighted in this article may vary depending on discounts offered by the manufacturers. Keep in mind that this list was made with the US market in mind and because of that, not all models can be found globally.

Editor's choice: The best smartphone under $300

Even though we haven't tested the Galaxy A25, launched early in 2024, the phone replaces its predecessor on this list and is basically an improved version of nextpit's pick for the best sub-$200 phone, the Galaxy A14 and A15. Not only the A25 offers a big and bright FullHD+ OLED display with smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, Samsung sprinkled on it some of the features from the more expensive models.

Samsung Galaxy A25 / © Samsung

The Galaxy A25 processor, for example, is literally the same Exynos 1280 chip previously found on the Galaxy A34 we tested in mid-2023. For 2024, the Galaxy A25 offers better memory configurations right from the base model, and more importantly, the best software update policy in the price range, with a promised five years of security updates, and four Android upgrades.

Camera quality should be fine for most uses, just don't expect a versatile kit, as there is no zoom lens or other high-resolution secondary cameras, only a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens for open shots, and a questionable 2 MP macro camera, which can also be found in many models in this price range.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A25

OnePlus Nord N30: Living in a hurry

Fast is not a word usually associated with the lower mid-range phone market. But OnePlus aims for the title of the fastest phone in its category... At least in the charging department. While its rivals make do with 15 to 18 W charging, the Nord N30 offers 50 W of wired charging, cutting recharging times in half when compared to the other models on this list.

OnePlus Nord N30 features a big screen with really fast charging. / © OnePlus

The rest of the specs are as good or better than the competition in the price range, including 5G support and a "good enough" Android update policy (although not as good as Samsung's). The main downside, however, is the camera module, with the auxiliary sensors limited to only 2 megapixels.

Affiliate offer OnePlus Nord N30 5G

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2024)

Part of Lenovo's increasingly complicated naming standard for the US market, the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2024) is the first generation of the Stylus family to only be available in 5G. That means that the productivity phone packs a modern feature set for connectivity (including eSIM), with a good amount of memory, plus the option to expand the storage using a microSD card.

Motorola even improved its software update policy, promising four years of security updates for the phone. On the camera department, Motorola opted for a dual camera system, ignoring useless macro or depth sensors but using a higher-resolution sensor for the ultra-wide lens, a wise choice in our book.

The Moto Stylus 5G offers premium looks with the added versatility of the stylus. / © Motorola

The Moto G Stylus 2024 even includes support for wireless charging on top of the 20 W wired charging. There is even a power adapter included in the box for the latter. The only downside for the Motorola phone is the company's rather slow update cycles, but other than that the Stylus 2024 mostly punches above its weight.

Affiliate offer Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)

In fact, the phone's MSRP is $400, but it mostly stayed at $250 according to price comparison tools, so the Moto G Stylus 2024 is an easy recommendation on this list.

What can you expect from a phone under $300?

Thanks to players like Xiaomi, Realme, and Oppo, you can get a really capable phone for under $300 if you live in Asia or Europe. That, unfortunately, isn't the case with the U.S. where almost all the devices in the $200-$300 segment are sold for less than $200 in other parts of the globe. Still, here is what you can typically expect from $300 smartphones currently sold in the United States:

Enjoy a smooth viewing experience with Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate displays.

Benefit from a large battery that supports up to 30W fast charging for extended use.

Experience reliable performance from Snapdragon 6 or 4 series SoC, or mid-range SoCs from MediaTek.

Capture good photos with quad or triple rear camera setups.

Keep in mind that there is no wireless charging available.

Be aware that these devices do not have an IP rating for water and dust resistance.

Alternatives to buying a new phone

Consider purchasing older, high-end second-hand smartphones or refurbished models, that have been inspected and restored by professionals. Refurbished devices with extended warranties from resellers are particularly appealing, ensuring a reliable smartphone that won't fail you within weeks.

Naturally, buying a used smartphone from private sellers on platforms like eBay or other classifieds doesn't offer the same advantages as refurbished models. However, you can find significantly lower prices on these devices, as there are no additional costs from middlemen. Additionally, purchasing "new old stock" allows you to secure older models that are no longer in production but remain in new condition at online shops.

Explore our Refurbished Smartphones Buying Guide to learn more about what to consider when purchasing a renewed smartphone online. Below are some suggestions for refurbished phones currently on sale on eBay:

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 12 Mini This device is 100% functional in Very Good condition.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 11 This device is 100% functional in Good condition.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone XS This device is 100% functional in Very Good condition.

Promotions and Sales

As the year progresses, there is an increased likelihood of finding a better deal on consumer electronics just weeks after purchasing. This is due to sales events such as Black Friday, Black Week, Amazon Prime Day, Singles' Day, and Cyber Monday, which typically occur in October and November to stimulate the economy before the holiday shopping season kicks off.

Smartphones are among the most popular consumer electronics items, so it's wise to stay alert for attractive deals. Refer to the table below for the dates of this year's sales and promotions:

Upcoming sales events Black Week 25 to 29 November 2024 Black Friday 29 November 2024 Cyber Monday 2 December 2024 Amazon Prime Day tbc

What do you think of this selection? Do you think we missed a model that should really have been on this list? Well, say it out loud and we will definitely include it in the list when we update it.

List updated in November 2024 with current prices and a new productivity pick. Older comments were kept and may refer to previous versions of this article.