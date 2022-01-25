Beats Studio3 are at a 50% discount for a limited time

In this limited-time Amazon deal, you can get an excellent headset for a discount of 50%! The headphones in question are the Beats Studio3, a product that has proven itself over the years in terms of sound quality, battery life, and ANC.

TL;DR

The Beats Studio3 are 50% off from their original price on Amazon.

From $349.95 , you will only have to pay $174.45.

, you will only have to pay $174.45. The deal will be running for a limited time; at the time of publishing, around 17 hours left!

The Beats Studio3 scored decently in our review.

Apple iPhone users who are looking for a cheaper alternative to the Apple AirPods Max should pay attention to this deal. The Beats Studio3 may not offer the level of features that the super sleek, one-of-a-kind headset from Apple offers, but we must keep in mind that with this deal they are something less than half the price.

Also, it is important to know that the clock is ticking. This discount will only be available for the next 17 hours from the time of publishing.

Why buy the Beats Studio3

They still hold up pretty well in 2022 in terms of design / © NextPit

The first version of the Beats Studio3 has been reviewed by NextPit, and our opinion was positive. We gave the device a respectable 3 out of 5 stars, praising their sound quality and ANC capabilities, while the battery life is particularly exceptional at a top of 20 hours! The claimed battery without ANC is even further at 40 hours.

Thankfully, Beats have toned down the bass for this one, so they can appeal to a larger audience than just the traditional bass-head fans that the company usually sticks to.

But it must be noted that the device was originally released back in 2018, and a lot of the technologies have evolved past the Beats Studio3s implementation. A few updates and relaunches have been done since then, but from a quick research, nothing major seems to have changed. This makes sense since the features provided may not be the best but are still quite good for today's standards.

Android users should be careful, though. Although the Studio3 work on Android, some features may be exclusive to the iOS ecosystem. But if you are an Apple user, then you can get those worry-free!

Do you have any deals to recommend to fellow NextPitters? Let us know in the comments!