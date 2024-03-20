Apple's Beats Studio Pro with Lossless Audio are Back at 43% Off

While the AirPods Max are Apple's most premium Bluetooth wireless headphones you can buy today, their price might be too steep. If you're looking for alternatives with comparable sound and features to the AirPods Max (review) , the Beats Studio Pro are a great option. Right now, they are on sale, dropping from $349 to $199 on Amazon.

That price is the second-best we've recorded, which is just shy from the all-time low. The deal applies to all colorways of the headphones, meaning you can pick them in black, brown, navy blue, or cream.

Why the Beats Studio Pro (2023) continue to sell like hotcakes

The Beats Studio Pro have debuted in the middle of last year, making them relatively newer. In terms of features, they are significant upgrades to their predecessors as well. Among the most notable changes are redesigned internals and new custom 40 mm audio drivers. With this setup, the cans deliver much improved clarity and less distortion.

They also get a more effective adaptive noise-canceling as well, which is coupled with the transparency mode. Another new with the Beats Studio Pro are lossless audio streaming through wired USB-C connection. You can find Apple's Spatial Audio feature on the headphones and this supports head tracking similar to the AirPods Pro 2 (review) buds.

Apple's Beats Studio Pro (2023) noise-cancelling headphones are on their lowest price yet / © Apple

There are also upgrades to the connectivity and usage of the headphones. In addition to the rich iPhone system compatibility, pairing with Android smartphones have gone a notch up as they now support seamless audio switching, Find My tracking and Google's Fast Pair.

Despite the lightweight build, the Beats Studio Pro do get more juices than before. Between charges, they last up to 40 hours with the ANC and transparency mode disabled and about 24 hours with those two features turned on, and that is something on par with the pricier AirPods Max.

Which of the Beats Studio Pro colorway would you intend to pick? Hit us with your answers below and let us know if you want to see more headphones offers.