The AirPods Max (review) have topped the best over-ear headphones on their price range, but they cost a splurge. However, there are great alternatives to the headphones, and that include the Beats Studio Pro which have fallen to their best price on Amazon.

The ongoing sale with the Beats Studio Pro (2023) have priced the pair of audio cans down to $179, which is 49 percent than the usual listing at $349. To make it even merrier, the deal applies to all four colorways of the headphones.

Affiliate offer Beats Studio Pro (2023)

Why the Beats Studio Pro are more commendable at this price

Apple-own Beats gave the Studio Pro (2023) sizeable improvements coming from the Studio 3 and the Pro is a worthy label the headphones carry. While they look almost unchanged from their predecessors, they feature a more comfortable headband and ultra-plush cushion ear pads with leather cover.

While in sound, the Studio Pro are touted with a cleaner and higher fidelity sound, which is said to have 80 percent reduced distortion compared to the previous model. The overall sound profile is also well-balance, although adjustments can be made through the equalizer. Plus, lossless audio has come to Beats' over-ears line for the time through a wired connection.

Apple's Beats Studio Pro (2023) noise-cancelling headphones come in black, navy blue, sandstone cream, and brown. / © Apple

Beats' Studio Pro also offer improved noise-canceling and transparency mode. You can easily switch between the two listening modes through the dedicated button on the headset. Like with the high-end AirPods, you can enjoy on immersive sound with spatial audio on the headphones.

There are improvements in terms of usability and compatibility as well. The Studio Pro support both Android and iPhone, where you can tap many features whichever ecosystem you rely on. For instance, Google's Find My Device and Fast Pair are available.

Apple rates the Beats Studio Pro to last 40 hours with ANC switched off. A slightly lower battery life can be had if you disable the feature. Charging them is more flexible, thanks to the USB-C port.

Are you buying them with this offer? And which color of the Beats Studio Pro do you think will suit you? Let us know in the comments.