Beats' Studio Pro are Unbeatable ANC Headphones at $179 (49% Off)

Beats Studio Pro 2023 best price deal
© Beats
The Apple-owned Beats brand always offers some of the best noise-cancelling headphones. They refreshed its 2023 lineup that include the new Beats Studio Pro, which are also their hot-selling ANC over-ears right now. And thanks to a 49 percent discount, the Studio Pro return to their second-lowest record price at $179.

Normally priced at $349, you get to save a whopping $170 with this deal from Amazon. Additionally, you can choose from the four colorways of the Beats Studio Pro (2023), including the popular black or white.

Why the Beats Studio Pro are solid lossless headphones to buy for iPhone or Android users

The Beats Studio Pro are highly recommended for those wanting some high-end ANC Bluetooth headphones that don't break the bank. This becomes more evident by this ongoing sale.

Beats have given the pair of audio cans promising upgrades and new features. Starting with the audio system, the Studio Pro feature updated and large 40 mm drivers that are touted to produce 80 percent more clarity and near zero distortion level compared to the Beats Studio 3 while maintaining a balanced sound profile.

Like with premium and pricier headphones in the market, lossless audio via USB-C is also added on the Studio Pro on top of Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity and 3.5 mm analog jack. With the USB-C connection, you can utilize different Beats sound profiles and charge and listen at the same time.

Apple's Beats Studio Pro 2023 Bluetooth ANC headphones
Apple's Beats Studio Pro (2023) noise-cancelling headphones are at their lowest price yet / © Apple

The ANC on the Studio Pro is now fully adaptive and is paired with transparency mode. There is an immersive sound via spatial audio, you'll just note that it requires a capable phone to pair along with available content to take advantage of this feature.

In terms of compatibility, Beats' Studio Pro are fully supported with Android and Apple devices. This means you get to use of many features such as Find My and Siri on iPhones or Google Fast Pair on Android.

The battery life on the Studio Pro is a substantial improvement from their predecessors. Between charges, the headphones last 24 hours with ANC enabled and up to 40 hours when noise blocking is disabled. Furthermore, the Studio Pro gets fast charging, with a 10-minute refill providing 4 hours of playback.

If you're intending to buy one, the retailer estimates that the headphones should arrive after Christmas but before the new year. Tell us what do you think of the Beats Studio Pro at this rate.

