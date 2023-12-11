Asus' Zenfone 11 Ultra Leaked Along with ROG Phone 8

For the recent years, Asus' smartphone offering is composed of a regular Zenfone and the gaming-centric ROG Phone. Next year, they are expected to launch the Zenfone 11 and the ROG Phone 8 series. However, 2024 could also see Asus switching its strategy by introducing an Ultra in the former lineup while dropping the compact version according to a new listing.

As spotted from the Bluetooth SIG's certification (via My Smart Price), Asus is working on multiple smartphones, including the ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro or successor to the ROG Phone 7 (review). But what's surprising is the mentioned of Zenfone 11 Ultra in the list as well, which we only heard for the first time and also being the first related information about the range.

Asus' upcoming Zenfone 11 Ultra and ROG Phone 8 are certified by Bluetooth SIG / © Bluetooth SIG / My Smart Price

While there's no definite conclusion can be made from the new nameplate, it does depict the Ultra shares the same model as the ROG Phone 8 series of ASUS_AI2401. Mainly, the difference is that the Zenfone 11 Ultra uses of an H as model identifier instead of A, C, D, E, and F of the two gaming models.

Will the Zenfone 11 Ultra bring a bigger display and better specs?

If there's anything we can make from this, though, it's possible the Zenfone 11 Ultra may also share some key specs with the ROG Phone 8 as well, such as the use of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and massive battery and memory setup. It could also mean of Asus departing from the compact form factor of the Zenfone 10 (review) as suggested by the Ultra moniker in the past. However, we don't rule out that two Zenfone 11 models will exist.

Presently, the Zenfone 10 sports a 5.9-inch OLED panel, which is relatively one of the smallest options out there. With the Zenfone 11 Ultra, we might see Asus step up the viewing estate north of sub-7-inch territory that is comparable to the likes of the Galaxy S23 Ultra (review) or iPhone 15 Pro Max (review). But again, the Ultra may end up being a beefed up internal hardware eventually.

Asus teases the ROG Phone 8's launch and revamped design / © Asus

There is no word on the specific timetable the ROG Phone 8 and Zenfone 11 Ultra will be announced. However, Asus has already started teasing its next-gen gaming catalog, which reveals of an imminent launch and shows overhaul design on the camera housing. It's unknown whether the Ultra will feature a similar exterior. What do you think?

Would it be logical for Asus to start offering a bigger Zenfone model? We look forward to hearing your thoughts in the comment section.