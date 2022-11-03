Arlo Pro 5S launched: Smart camera that could work without Wi-Fi

Arlo has introduced the new Pro 5S 2K smart security camera. Rather than a drastic upgrade to the Arlo Pro 4 (XL) , the Arlo Pro 5S (2K) focuses on improving battery life and a stronger network with its dual-band Wi-Fi. The company is also debuting the Arlo Home Security System, which is an all-in-one monitoring and security hub.

TL;DR

Arlo unveils its Pro 5S camera with 8-month battery life and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Arlo's Home Security System is launched.

The Arlo Pro 5S is priced at $249 while the Arlo Home Security System starts at $199.

The Arlo Pro 5S (2K) smart camera picks up most of the features of the previous generation. It has the same weatherproof and wireless build as well as recording capabilities. Both LED floodlight and siren alarm functions are kept in deterring intruders. One of the notable additions here is the support for 2.4 Ghz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi networks for more reliable and faster video loading time.

Unchanged recording capabilities but better battery life

Arlo's Pro 5S shoots 2K video quality or equivalent to 2560x1440 pixels. At the same time, it has a 160-degree (diagonal) field of view, a single motion detector at 130-degree (horizontal), and 12x digital zoom. Like most high-end security devices, the Pro 5S features night vision with full-color recording.

Battery life on the new Arlo security device is longer at 8 months compared to 6 months on its predecessor before it needs charging. Likewise, it works with an Arlo XL rechargeable battery housing and solar charging. According to Arlo the Pro 5S will operate without a smart hub or base station. Furthermore, the camera is compatible with smart assistants like Google Home and Amazon's Alexa.

Arlo's new smart home security system with a main hub and keypad sensors / © Arlo

Arlo Pro 5 pricing and new Arlo Home Security System

Arlo's Pro 5S is the first camera to fully support the new Arlo Home Security System. This provides a few advantages to the device like uninterrupted operation during power and network outage. The latter includes a central hub with a numeric pad for emergency contacts and cellular connectivity as an optional service. It is paired with sensors that detect smoke, temperature, orientation, and other ambient parameters.

The Arlo Pro 5S retails for $249 and is available for pre-order at the company's website in the US. On the other hand, the Arlo Home Security System with a center hub and set of two keypads is sold for $199.