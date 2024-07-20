Looking for innovative ways to enhance your smartphone experience with new apps? Look no further! Our team has carefully curated and evaluated the top five apps of the week for both iPhone and Android users. Join us as we explore these remarkable apps and games, uncovering the treasures they hold!

The wild west is a frontier that has been romanticized and explored in different genres, including games. How about exploring it under the guise of a tactical shooter in Guncho? Coconote helps you get your life in order as a special AI note-taking app.

Notifya is an app that makes perfect sense, detecting opening doors. I wonder how that would work when playing survival horror games. Me+ is a daily routine planner that will hopefully help you get on track, while Remit is a time management app for those who want some structure in their daily routine.

If you are searching for exceptional app deals, look no further than our carefully curated collection of free apps for the week! Each week, we carefully select various apps that are typically paid but are currently available for free through an exclusive promotion.

But wait because the Top 5 Apps of the Week are in a league of their own. Without further delay, let us dive into the crème de la crème of this week— the top 5 apps that dominate the world of mobile games and applications!

Guncho (Android & iOS)

Are you great with tactical turn-based games? I am the type of player who finds it grating to even get hurt, and would often reload the entire level if any of my characters get hurt. I end up with tons of medikits by the end of the game. I suppose that goes against the developer's original intention, but with Guncho, I found myself to be cautious when navigating this Western-themed, turn-based shooting game.

All levels are procedurally generated, which means you should (theoretically speaking) never play the same game twice, throwing game guides out of the window. The whole point of this game requires optimal positioning to complete each level. You will find environmental hazards work in your favor if you play your cards right. Ammo management is another aspect of the game that I had to grapple with.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($4.99) / Account required: Yes

Since you carry a revolver, you are stuck with half a dozen bullets at best. It is all about clever movement to dodge enemies or stunning them. With a wide variety of enemies in a cartoonish graphical environment, I found Guncho to be appealing and a good break from other genres on mobile platforms.

Heck, you can even harness goats to work to your advantage in certain parts of the game! The graphics could be more polished, but that is just a minor gripe, as gripping gameplay is what keeps the game going.

Download Guncho from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Me+ Daily Routine Planner (Android & iOS)

I must admit, there are times in life when I feel dejected and defeated. There are simply too many tasks at hand, and it really feels like there isn't enough time on my side to make everyone happy. Thankfully, apps like Me+ Daily Routine Planner are here to help me with my day-to-day tasks.

Touted to be a daily routine planner first, I found the breezy user interface friendly and all too easy to use. You don't have to be tech-savvy to get started, just answer some relevant questions and the app will tailor its programs to your needs.

I was able to break down different tasks and their time, choosing different colors for easy identification when the calendar becomes packed. I developed my personal day and morning routines to get started well, even if I were to wake up on the wrong side of the bed. At the end of the day, I can even note how I felt throughout the day, helping me manage my moods better.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($9.99-$39.99) / Account required: Yes

Feel better with a routine planner that will take time to see its positive effects. / © nextpit

While I did not feel as though I experienced a boost in energy at the end of the day, I still felt more accomplished. It was like having a good friend keep me on the straight and narrow, and since habits require time to develop, Me+ is an app that works better as time goes by. The only thing is the subscription fee, I felt that one week with the app isn't enough to help me make up my mind on whether I want to stick to it eventually.

Download Me+ Daily Routine Planner from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Coconote - AI Note Taker (Android & iOS)

I’ve tried the free trial of the Coconote app, and it took only one experience to understand how good this app is. First, the development team clearly understands what it means to make artificial intelligence truly work for human benefit. Second, this is the best learning tool I’ve used in years.

What are the benefits? First, you only need to pay attention to your lecture because the app will listen, record, and automatically create keynotes from the lecture for you. It also works for YouTube videos and recorded audio, such as interviews.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($9.99-$199.99) / Account required: Yes

The Coconote Note-Taking app makes AI work for humans! / © nextpit

The second stage is even more interesting. To help you better retain the information, the app can generate a quiz and create flashcards upon request. It can also translate the lecture or video audio into another language—the list of supported languages is extensive. All you need to do is study the materials.

The app also offers a full transcript, the ability to edit notes and transcripts, and the option to download the recordings. You can share all the content via a browser link and easily access it on your computer.

All these amazing features come with a price: $99.99 per year. Honestly, it is worth every cent. The app is free to download and offers a 7-day trial. You will need an account to use it. Currently, it is only available for iOS as an app, but Android users can test it through the browser version.

Lastly, the privacy policy is simple and easy to understand. So far, everything seems trustworthy. Additionally, you can delete your recordings and account at any time.

Download Coconote from the Coconote's website and the Apple App Store.

Notifya (Android & iOS)

I know many homes these days come with a security camera, where even the cheap ones can do a decent job detecting motion and sending alerts to your phone no matter where you are in the world. What about figuring out whether someone has opened a door? That certainly piqued my interest in the app's description, claiming it can listen in on our surroundings and 'know' whenever a door opens—even in noisy and busy environments!

Before using Notifya, I needed to calibrate the app first. Doing so is as simple as placing my handset on a surface, turning the ON button, and opening and closing a nearby door. Once it is calibrated, I can then adjust the sensitivity slider to eliminate false alarms and the like.

Needless to say, having a higher sensitivity will provide a longer range at the expense of a possible increase in false alerts. I discovered that the app seemed to pick up closing the door better than when a door opens, and were sliding doors rarely detected.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($0.99-$7.99) / Account required: No

I wonder how the app would react if the phone was left overnight in a haunted house... / © nextpit

Of course, to have an app listening in on your surroundings would naturally lead to the million-dollar question: Does it listen in on my conversations also? Will it save whatever's going on in a cloud somewhere without my knowledge?

The app developer addressed this concern by touting that no audio is recorded permanently nor stored anywhere around the world, and they will never do so. All audio is processed in real-time, so you can sleep soundly, knowing that even your snores will not be stashed away digitally.

Download Notifya from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Remit - Daily Timer (Android)

One thing that's fair for everyone is how each individual is given exactly 24 hours to 'spend' each day, no more, no less, regardless of your station in life, wealth, and social class. It makes perfect sense to make the most of your time, and Remit - Daily Timer attempts to help you achieve exactly that by changing the way your day is organized.

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes / Account required: Yes

Get a better grip on your time with Remit. / © nextpit

I found the ability to set daily goal times ideal. Normally, I would run on alternate mornings, barring laziness or poor weather. To combat those times when I am lazy, setting daily goal times has helped me. Looking back at the different activities and tasks, having color-coded categorization helps keep everything in perspective at a glance.

Juggling house chores and a full-time job is no mean task, which is why having individual time tracking makes it all the more appealing. I can then figure out which task to concentrate more time on and where I can reduce my couch potato sessions. Best of all, enabling the ongoing timer on the Always-On display is perfect since I no longer need to unlock my phone from time to time.

Download Remit - Daily Timer from the Google Play Store.

While waiting for the Summer Olympics to kick off in Paris, do give the above suggestions a go. Please let us know if there is something we missed out on that you would like everyone to know about by leaving a comment.