It’s that exciting moment of the week when NextPit takes a deep dive into the extensive selections of the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, highlighting some truly remarkable games and applications. This time around, we’ve carefully chosen five exceptional titles, each evaluated thoroughly for users on both Android and iOS platforms. Our selection spans a variety of genres, featuring everything from captivating games to essential productivity apps.

NVIDIA's kryptonite this week is none other than DeepSeek, the AI assistant that purportedly cost less than $6 million to develop and yet offers amazing performance. Shadow of the Depth provides fast combat in a roguelike setting, while Tiny Paws is an idle tycoon simulation game which will see you interact with a group of adorable hamsters in an effort to expand your commercial empire.

Bend: Stretching and Flexibility hopes you help you be a better version in the year ahead by providing easily accessible exercises and movement that anyone can follow. Last but not least, DramaWave provides short reels of dramas that you can feast on during those micro amounts of time available to you.

If these recommendations don’t pique your interest, you’ll be pleased to discover that select premium apps are currently available for free for a limited time. For those keen on exploring more, don’t miss our "Free Apps of the Week" segment, which is refreshed twice weekly!

Shadow of the Depth (Android & iOS)

If you love a dark medieval fantasy world setting, then Shadow of the Depth would be right up your alley. I love how I can play the role of different characters ranging from warriors, assassins, and mages. Needless to say, each of them feature unique abilities and fighting styles that adds spice to the overall gameplay. Basically, this game’s primary objective is to navigate procedurally generated dungeons that are chock-full of monsters.

It might take a while to get used to the gameplay mechanics, where a rhythmic combo combat system is featured here. Players can execute powerful attacks by timing moves precisely. I found myself overwhelmed at times with more than 140 passive abilities to choose from, complemented by a talent and rune system to help me customize my character's progression to align with my preferred playstyle.

Since all dungeons are randomized across all three chapters, no two games are ever the same, and walkthroughs are pretty much useless apart from approaching different enemies and boss battles. There is something visually appealing about Shadow of the Depth with its dark, hand-drawn aesthetic that is enhanced by dynamic lighting effects.

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes ($0.99-$5.99) / Account required: No

Overall, I would say this game is compelling in terms of action-packed combat and strategic customization, while featuring a not-too-shabby narrative to boot. I found myself tearing out whatever little hair I have left in my 40s during some of the more intense boss battles, but the balance between difficulty and progress is good enough to make me return.

Download Shadow of the Depth from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Tiny Paws (Android & iOS)

Want something that’s cute to tide you over the weekend? Tiny Paws is ideal, where you work with adorable hamsters to build and manage a thriving commercial street. Needless to say, this will feature establishments such as restaurants and supermarkets to help you get a leg up on things. I like this idle gameplay that is both soothing and leisurely, as I unlock and manage a variety of shops along the way.

Wearing the hate of a manager, I will interact with hamster customers, receive their feedback, with the aim of being the most beloved tycoon in their eyes. The idle mechanics lets me grow my commercial empire even when I am not playing actively. Perfect for casual gamers who do not want anything too stressful.

Visually, I like how this game looks. It is a very bright game, so to speak, and does not make me feel depressed or down but rather, cheers me up with its overall cuteness all the time. The soundtrack is also relaxing and tranquil in nature. The range of adorable hamster patrons do seem to grow on me over time as I receive their feedback to make my business establishments better.

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes ($0.99-$24.99) / Account required: No

I like this blend of idle mechanics and tycoon simulation, especially when it comes wrapped in an adorable hamster-themed package. There never really was any sense of urgency due to its relaxing gameplay, charming visuals, and interactive features. Anyone looking for a casual simulation game that is not stressful and does not have heavy management challenges will certainly be at home here.

Download Tiny Paws from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

DeepSeek (Android & iOS)

This seems to be the latest buzzword in the tech world this week, DeepSeek. Having wiped off over half a billion dollars from NVIDIA’s stock price in just one day, this AI app is powered by the DeepSeek-V3 model that claims to offer over 600 billion parameters, providing users an advanced AI experience that is comparable to leading international models.

I found this app to excel in tasks such as coding, mathematics, and reasoning, and is often cost-effective in nature that ultimately makes it accessible to a broader user base. However, there are some content restrictions here as searching for politically sensitive topics end up with very little or no results at all, as though certain bits of history has been deleted. It works just like any other AI app out there, just ask it a question and it will get to work.

However, I found it to get rather technical if you want to make the most of DeepSeek on your smartphone. Overall, I love to have options, which is why it is good to have several AI apps running on your mobile device simultaneously where you can then pick and choose from the best results when searching for answers or solutions to a particular question.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: No

Jump aboard the AI bandwagon with DeepSeek! / © nextpit

Overall, I found DeepSeek to be a powerful and accessible AI tool with its fair share of advanced features. Performance-wise, it also rivals top-tier models. No doubt this has certainly caused ripples in the industry, there are also certain limitations, particularly regarding content restrictions. It is a good place to begin with an AI assistant if you haven't had one on your phone already.

Download DeepSeek from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

DramaWave – Endless Reels (Android & iOS)

Have you ever sat at a table with your family and friends, not knowing what they were talking about in terms of the latest dramas simply because you are too busy to spend time in front of the TV? Well, installing DramaWave: Endless Reels is most probably not going to change the situation, but it does feature a vast library of mini-dramas that range from 1 to 5 minutes in length each.

This is the ideal platform for quick entertainment during short breaks or commutes. These quick, captivating drama shorts will hopefully deliver maximum impact in just a few minutes. You get high-quality streaming at Full HD resolution, which should look great on most mobile devices. There are weekly updates and original series to keep you occupied all the time.

As for the supported languages, multi-language subtitles include English, Spanish, French, German, Japanese, and Korean, although the subscription option on a monthly, weekly, and annual basis might end up costing more than you expect. Some users have apparently reported issues with subscriptions and language options, including many films that aren’t dubbed.

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes ($2.99-$21.99) / Account required: Yes

No time for full length TV series and dramas? Watch short drama reels instead here. / © nextpit

I must admit this is a rather unique and convenient method to enjoy high-quality mini-dramas while I am on the move, making it suitable for those whom time is a premium. Granted, it does not have the capacity to keep you glued to your screens like hour long dramas simply because you don’t have the luxury of time, but its short, engaging content and high-quality streaming makes it a compelling choice for drama enthusiasts.

Download DramaWave – Endless Reels from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Bend (Android & iOS)

Growing old is no fun, and as I hit my mid-40s, I find that to be very true. While I do my level best to remain mobile by forcing myself out of bed to exercise three times a week (which is a miracle in itself), I have yet to look into flexibility training. Thankfully, Bend: Stretching & Flexibility is an app that offers a variety of stretching routines tailored to specific needs.

Some of these routines include wake up, which was designed to maintain natural mobility and range of motion in a simple, quick, and effective manner. There is also posture reset that helps you improve your body posture with seated stretches that increase flexibility in the shoulders, back, and neck. That certainly came in handy for me, as someone who always slouches in front of the computer.

Other routines will involve full body stretches and even stretches before you fall asleep, helping you target key muscles and joints to enhance overall flexibility. The illustrations are minimalist to help you focus on stretches and remaining flexible, while videos also help provide visual cues in case the descriptions get too difficult to understand.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($4.99-$39.99) / Account required: No

Be more flexible to a healthier you with this app. / © nextpit

Overall, this app stands out as a valuable tool for those who want to enhance their flexibility, mobility, and overall health in a very relaxed manner through structured daily stretching routines. With a user-friendly interface and diverse range of routines, it is good enough as a free app, although those who want more advanced routines and functionalities might want to look into the in-app purchase.

Download Bend from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

With that, we have come to the end of the list for this week. Stay tuned and see what we have in store for you next week!