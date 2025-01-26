It’s that thrilling time of the week again when nextpit dives into the vast offerings of the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to showcase some of the most exceptional games and applications. This week, we've meticulously selected five standout titles, each rigorously assessed for both Android and iOS users. Our curated selection covers a diverse array of genres, from engaging games to indispensable productivity tools.

Balatro is a highly addictive card game that will keep you captivated for hours on end. Katana ZERO NETFLIX will have side-scrolling adventure enthusiasts drooling at the fast-paced gameplay. SupaTask will hopefully come in handy for those who want to reorder their lives as part of 2025's resolution.

ClickUp is a team and task management tool that, perhaps, might come in handy for families as well, seeing just how busy everyone is these days. Last but not least, Perplexity leverages on the power of AI to help answer life's deepest questions, or any question, for that matter.

If these picks don’t spark your curiosity, you’ll be delighted to know that certain premium apps are available for free for a limited duration. For those eager to discover more, don't forget to check out our "Free Apps of the Week" feature, updated twice each week!

Balatro (Android & iOS)

Chinese New Year is coming, and with that, you know what's around the corner? Gambling, card games, and even mahjong. Well, Balatro offers an interesting mix of card games, being a minimalist puzzle game that offers a fresh, visually appealing experience. I also love how the soundtrack keeps be glued and wanting to come back over and over.

I found the gameplay to be simple yet challenging. Basically, players are tasked with solving intricate puzzles by manipulating pieces on the board, which requires more often than not careful planning and strategic thinking. As you progress, the puzzles increase in complexity, and yet are not that impossible to solve that you just want to throw your phone against the wall.

I love the minimalistic design and clean visuals, not to mention the accompanying smooth animation that offers a relaxing experience without any distractions. The dark theme with neon accents adds a touch of style and makes it easy on the eyes, especially during longer play sessions as I roll around in bed with my phone. Controls are intuitive with simple touch interactions, making this game very easy to pick up.

Price: $9.99 / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: No

Overall, I found this to be an interesting puzzle game with a lot of heart and a sleek design, and would heartily recommend it to anyone. However, the asking price might prove to be too expensive for those who are on a tight budget. Hopefully, the developer might consider lower the sticker price in the future.

Download Balatro from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Katana ZERO NETFLIX (Android & iOS)

Are you lusting for some bloodthirsty action? If so, Katana ZERO NETFLIX makes a trong case. This masterfully crafted neo-noir action platformer offers intense combat, a gripping storyline, and stylish visuals that kept me on the edge of my seat each time I fired up the game.

It requires precise sword combat and strategic gameplay, and that translates to having quick reflexes to save the day. As I age, I realize my reflexes are not quite what they used to be, but that did not deter me from getting involved in executing flawless combat sequences while taking advantage of time manipulation. Remember Max Payne? Yeah, this does bring back memories.

I found the game's design and difficulty scale to be well-balanced, which always made me smile after a hard-fought battle since it felt well deserved. Of course, the "trial and error" nature of the game can get a bit frustrating at times, but life is all about learning, isn't it? Coupled with a great storyline and tight controls, there is very little to find fault with this game.

Price: Netflix subscription required / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: Yes (Netflix subscription required)

Of course, you will still need a Netflix subscription if you want to play this game. It isn't too expensive to get one if you haven't done so already, and who knows? You might end up enjoying the game more than the myriad movies and TV series that are available on the video streaming service. As usual, I'd recommend a physical controller to get the most out of mobile games.

Download Katana ZERO NETFLIX from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

SupaTask (Android & iOS)

Staying focused on tasks on hand can be a tricky affair. If you are like me, my mind tends to wander during the day, and I might end up doomscrolling or doing some other totally unproductive tasks instead of handling whatever I need to complete today. Thankfully, apps like SupaTask do come in handy.

This productivity app was designed to streamline task management and daily planning, and the user-friendly interface sports various features that will hopefully, enhance organization and efficiency. I like the adaptive timeline that ensures every task fits seamlessly into my day, giving me a comprehensive view of my schedule at a glance.

I also like how intuitive it is to reschedule tasks via simple drag-and-drop actions. This makes it a snap to adjust plans as and when required. Tasks can also be swiftly added with but just a few taps, facilitating efficient planning. With calendar integration, it becomes so much easier to get a grip over everything within a single platform.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($1.99-$29.99) / Account required: No

Use this app to help you manage your life and the insane number of tasks better. / © nextpit

Overall, I found this to be a promising tool for those who find it difficult to be productive because of distractions. At least this app provides an avenue for effective task management and daily planning, and the intuitive interface and comprehensive features are more than capable of adding value into anybody's daily workflow.

Download SupaTask from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

ClickUp (Android & iOS)

Managing projects, especially with a sizeable team, is not an easy task at all. Well, if you are looking for an all-in-one productivity and project management app, then ClickUp might just be up your alley as it was specially developed to provide a comprehensive solution to manage tasks, workflows, and communications.

I like the number of features that it offers, making it an ideal tool for project management, time tracking, and task organization. Creating tasks is effortless, and so are setting deadlines and assigning them to different people. The task interface is simple and easy to understand, making it a snap to add descriptions, attachments, priorities, and subtasks.

While the free plan includes a generous set of features, such as unlimited integrations, tasks, and members, those who choose to upgrade to premium plans can access additional options. These include dashboards, goal tracking, and custom permissions.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: Yes

Want to be more productive as a team? Why not give ClickUp a try? / © nextpit

Overall, I found ClickUp to be a comprehensive productivity app that certainly makes it easier to manage personal tasks. I have tried using it with my family (since I do not have a large team to experiment this with at work), so just a few people will have to suffice, and it does help smoothen things out.

Download ClickUp from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Perplexity—Ask Anything (Android & iOS)

How much of AI is integrated into your daily workflow? Well, Perplexity recently introduced its AI-powered assistant that is a versatile tool designed to enhance daily tasks and information retrieval. Needless to say, it has its work cut out for it, jostling for space with the likes of OpenAI's ChatGPT, Apple's Siri, and Amazon's Alexa. I think there is still room for it to grow.

For starters, I like Perplexity's assistant that supports voice, text, and camera-based interactions. This helps me engage via various methods, from identifying objects via the camera and performing tasks like booking rides or setting reminders. It is also nice to know the assistant can handle a range of tasks, from writing emails to setting reminders and booking reservations.

I am afraid that once hooked onto any type of AI assistant, it can be difficult to wean off it. I found Perplexity's assistant to be a convenient tool to obtain direct answers and manage tasks efficiently. With up to 15 supported languages, its reach might be limited for now, but who knows what the limit is as new language support and features continue to be added in future iterations?

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($4.99-$200) / Account required: No

With a slew of AI apps available at our fingertips these days, I found Perplexity to be a promising addition to the landscape of virtual assistants. Its multimodal interactions, task management capabilities, and app integrations make it a valuable tool for users seeking to streamline their daily activities. Hopefully, future features and app integrations will make it even more indispensable for those who want to jump aboard the AI bandwagon.

Download Perplexity - Ask Anything from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

In the blink of an eye, we have arrived at the end of the list for this week. Stay tuned for a whole new range of suggestions next week!