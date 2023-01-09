Tech & Community
NextPit

Apple's AR glasses may turbo-charge your shopping trips

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
AndroidPIT magic leap 07
© NextPit

Apple's first AR/VR headset dubbed as Reality Pro could be unveiled earlier than scheduled. A notable insider is now reporting that the Cupertino giant is putting a separate spotlight just on the mixed reality headset's launch. This corroborates with the previously rumored date while specifying an earlier timeline of spring.

Last year, we heard about the xROS-based wearable from Apple will be announced alongside the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 sometime in June during the WWDC. But prominent leaker Mark Gurman believes that the headset is having an exclusive event. Apple's plan will also highlight its XR or xReality platform including the accompanied services.

Apple XR headset announcement date

The US spring state starts in late March, which means that we could see the Reality Pro as early as the mentioned month although it may be extended up to May. However, Gurman adds that the availability of the device will only begin at the end of 2023.

Apple Reality One and Apple Reality Pro
This would be the possible design of the Apple Reality One and Apple Reality Pro when they hit the market. / © Ian Zelbo

To recall, Apple's Reality Pro could feature a 4K micro-LED display at each eye and an integrated battery to the headband. It was also reported last week that the AirPods Pro 2 may be paired to enable low-transmission audio. The headset won't arrive cheap given it will be manufactured with expensive components. Additionally, the company intends to release it in limited quantities.

AR-ready Apple Store

At the same time, progress regarding the development of Apple's augmented reality Apple Store app has been shared. It would allow users to use their cameras to point at products and generate interactive content when shopping at Apple stores. Crucially, this might debut together or as a feature for the Apple xReality device amplifying any AR experience.

What are your thoughts on the AR-based shopping experience? Do you think it will be enough to convince you when buying an iPhone or Apple Watch? Let us know your answers.

Via: 9to5Mac Source: Bloomberg

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles

Recommended articles

Liked this article? Share now!
Join the discussion

Latest articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing