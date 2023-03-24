watchOS 9.4 Will Fix Your Apple Watch's Alarm Clocks From Silencing

Apple is rolling out watchOS 9.4 RC (release candidate) alongside the iOS 16.4 for beta testers . The firmware is expected to be the definitive version that will hit supported Apple Watch models next week if there are no notable issues will surface. Included in the update is optimization for wake-up alarms and wider availability of atrial fibrillation.

If you're an Apple Watch user relying on the watch's alarm clock, there are instances you might notice it won't successfully trigger. That could be caused by the cover to mute gesture, which is also utilized on silencing incoming notifications. Apple is improving this and how it affects the wake-up alarm clocks through the next watchOS 9 update.

In the release notes of the latest watchOS 9.4, Apple stated that the update will prevent alarms on the watch from being cancelled during sleep. Meaning, even if you accidental trigger the cover to mute gesture while in bed, wake-up alarms could still be activated on the configured period.

The Apple Watch Ultra features an extremely accurate heart rate sensor on the back. / © NextPit

Apple Watch AFib and Cycle Tracking launching to more countries

In addition to the enhancements on wake-up alarms, Apple is also expanding AFib (atrial fibrillation) to more countries. The feature is used to detect irregular heart rates, and it is proven to be effective in a few cases reported. New to the list are Malaysia, Thailand, Moldova, Ukraine, and Colombia. You can check all supported regions by Apple Watch's AFib and countries on the Apple website.

And as for women's health, Cycle Tracking is coming to Moldova and Ukraine as well. Like with other premium smartwatches, the tracking feature provides predictions of menstrual period and ovulation for women. It has been so far improved on the Watch Series 8 (review) and Watch Ultra (review) through the addition of a dedicated temperature sensor.

Affiliate offer Apple Watch Series 8 Today is best time to own an Apple Watch Series 8. Apple's latest smartwatch is heavily discounted on Amazon. To device database

Have you used any of the functions mentioned above? Which features are looking to see most from the watchOS 9.4? Tell us in the comment section.