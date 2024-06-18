Hot topics

Apple's Watch Ultra 2 at $80 Less Has Never Been This So Cheap

Sale on Apple's smartwatches is still ongoing. Following the deal we saw on the Watch Series 9, Amazon has also discounted the Watch Ultra 2. Right now, the more rugged and premium Apple Watch has dropped to $719 after a 10 percent reduction to its original price of $799, saving you $80.

Surprisingly, the deal has many color variants of the Watch Ultra 2 at a discount. For example, you can pick it up with an ocean band in blue or orange or have it paired with an alpine loop strap in gray or black finishes.

Why buy the Apple Watch Ultra 2

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 (review) is a better pick than the Watch Series 9 for those who want a smartwatch with a sturdier build and longer battery life. While it costs a premium, the current offer makes it a more compelling buy.

The second-generation Watch Ultra builds on those advantages while also coming with several refinements over the original Watch Ultra. Primarily, it runs on the more powerful Apple S9 SiP (system-in-package), which enables new gesture-based controls via Double Tap. Siri has been improved as well, which now supports offline mode, plus it's a faster assistant than before.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 on the arm, other hand presses button
The size of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 makes it ideal for medium to large arms. Unfortunately, there is no smaller size. / © nextpit

Another upgrade in the Watch Ultra 2 worth mentioning is a new OLED display that is a lot brighter than the predecessor. The new panel peaks at 3,000 nits, making the content on the display legible regardless if you're outdoors.

Moreover, the Watch Ultra 2 becomes a more reliable tracking wearable for your runs or bikes as the iPhone maker gave them a dual-band GPS. Not only does it provide a more accurate recording of your routes, this also slightly helps stretch the already robust battery life.

Are you looking to pick up the Watch Ultra 2 from this sale? Let us know in the comments.

