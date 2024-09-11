Apple Watch Ultra 2 is Cheaper than Ever for $110 Off
There's something about the Apple Watch Ultra 2 that makes it a worthy purchase than the regular Apple Watch, but the biggest issue it has is premium cost. However, a new sale has now made it cheaper than before. Over on Amazon, some Apple Watch Ultra 2 variants dropped to a new low price at $689.
This deal further cuts the price of the rugged Apple smartwatch by $110 or 14 percent lower than the usual price. It's also $10 cheaper than the last recorded low we saw. The outright reduction applies to numerous options, including the popular variant with ocean loop and trail loop.
Why buy the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for this price
Apple didn't upgrade the Watch Ultra 2 (review) this year, but it gave it a new black colorway with the rest of the features unchanged. But if you're not picking up the black titanium, you can save by going to other finishes.
The Watch Ultra 2 itself is a modest step up from the original Watch Ultra. It has a brighter 1.92-inch OLED display, which stays legible even in outdoor scenarios like under the bright sun. It retains rugged build features such as 100-meter water resistance, 40-meter dive rating, and military-grade certification.
Apple fitted it with a powerful S9 SiP (system-in-package), which brings new usability features like Double Tap gesture control, allowing you to manage incoming calls or notifications by tapping your index and thumb. There is a larger 64 GB onboard storage and support for offline mode and faster processing for Siri as well.
You also don't need to worry about frequent charging as the Watch Ultra 2 has the longest battery life among Apple's watches. Between charges, it can last up to 2 days with mixed usage and up to 3 to 4 days if you enable the battery-saver mode.
In terms of wellness, the Watch Ultra 2 is also a reliable wearable. It boasts extensive monitoring tools like continuous heart rate with irregular notifications, ECG with Afib, temperature sensing, and more. As for fitness, it has a dual-band GPS and auto-start workout feature.
Is the Watch Ultra 2 worth it now that it has gone cheaper? We want to hear your thoughts in the comments.
Recommended editorial content
With your consent, external content is loaded here.
By clicking on the button above, you agree that external content may be displayed to you. Personal data may be transmitted to third-party providers in the process. You can find more information about this in our Privacy Policy.