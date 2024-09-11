There's something about the Apple Watch Ultra 2 that makes it a worthy purchase than the regular Apple Watch , but the biggest issue it has is premium cost. However, a new sale has now made it cheaper than before. Over on Amazon, some Apple Watch Ultra 2 variants dropped to a new low price at $689.

This deal further cuts the price of the rugged Apple smartwatch by $110 or 14 percent lower than the usual price. It's also $10 cheaper than the last recorded low we saw. The outright reduction applies to numerous options, including the popular variant with ocean loop and trail loop.

Affiliate offer Apple Watch Ultra 2 Save $110 when you buy the Apple Watch Ultra 2 from Amazon.

Why buy the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for this price

Apple didn't upgrade the Watch Ultra 2 (review) this year, but it gave it a new black colorway with the rest of the features unchanged. But if you're not picking up the black titanium, you can save by going to other finishes.

The Watch Ultra 2 itself is a modest step up from the original Watch Ultra. It has a brighter 1.92-inch OLED display, which stays legible even in outdoor scenarios like under the bright sun. It retains rugged build features such as 100-meter water resistance, 40-meter dive rating, and military-grade certification.

Apple's Watch Ultra 2 has a brighter OLED display, peaking at 3,000 nits / © nextpit

Apple fitted it with a powerful S9 SiP (system-in-package), which brings new usability features like Double Tap gesture control, allowing you to manage incoming calls or notifications by tapping your index and thumb. There is a larger 64 GB onboard storage and support for offline mode and faster processing for Siri as well.

You also don't need to worry about frequent charging as the Watch Ultra 2 has the longest battery life among Apple's watches. Between charges, it can last up to 2 days with mixed usage and up to 3 to 4 days if you enable the battery-saver mode.

In terms of wellness, the Watch Ultra 2 is also a reliable wearable. It boasts extensive monitoring tools like continuous heart rate with irregular notifications, ECG with Afib, temperature sensing, and more. As for fitness, it has a dual-band GPS and auto-start workout feature.

Is the Watch Ultra 2 worth it now that it has gone cheaper? We want to hear your thoughts in the comments.