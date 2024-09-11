Hot topics

Apple Watch Ultra 2 is Cheaper than Ever for $110 Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Apple Watch Ultra 2 Review Test
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

There's something about the Apple Watch Ultra 2 that makes it a worthy purchase than the regular Apple Watch, but the biggest issue it has is premium cost. However, a new sale has now made it cheaper than before. Over on Amazon, some Apple Watch Ultra 2 variants dropped to a new low price at $689.

This deal further cuts the price of the rugged Apple smartwatch by $110 or 14 percent lower than the usual price. It's also $10 cheaper than the last recorded low we saw. The outright reduction applies to numerous options, including the popular variant with ocean loop and trail loop.

Why buy the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for this price

Apple didn't upgrade the Watch Ultra 2 (review) this year, but it gave it a new black colorway with the rest of the features unchanged. But if you're not picking up the black titanium, you can save by going to other finishes.

The Watch Ultra 2 itself is a modest step up from the original Watch Ultra. It has a brighter 1.92-inch OLED display, which stays legible even in outdoor scenarios like under the bright sun. It retains rugged build features such as 100-meter water resistance, 40-meter dive rating, and military-grade certification.

Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple's Watch Ultra 2 has a brighter OLED display, peaking at 3,000 nits / © nextpit

Apple fitted it with a powerful S9 SiP (system-in-package), which brings new usability features like Double Tap gesture control, allowing you to manage incoming calls or notifications by tapping your index and thumb. There is a larger 64 GB onboard storage and support for offline mode and faster processing for Siri as well.

You also don't need to worry about frequent charging as the Watch Ultra 2 has the longest battery life among Apple's watches. Between charges, it can last up to 2 days with mixed usage and up to 3 to 4 days if you enable the battery-saver mode.

In terms of wellness, the Watch Ultra 2 is also a reliable wearable. It boasts extensive monitoring tools like continuous heart rate with irregular notifications, ECG with Afib, temperature sensing, and more. As for fitness, it has a dual-band GPS and auto-start workout feature.

Is the Watch Ultra 2 worth it now that it has gone cheaper? We want to hear your thoughts in the comments.

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing