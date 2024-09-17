With the release of watchOS 11 , Apple has also received approval from the FDA for a new sleep apnea detection feature. In addition to the feature itself, Apple explained how it works on the Apple Watch , which might be the most interesting part.

The sleep apnea detection feature in watchOS 11 has a similar goal to other wearables, like the Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra (review), which is to monitor and detect potential signs of sleep apnea. However, the technology behind it is different across devices.

How Apple Watch Detects Sleep Apnea

Apple's sleep apnea detection relies on motion sensors and Artificial Intelligence. The Apple Watch uses its accelerometer to track body movements during sleep. These movements are translated into “Breathing Disturbance” values, which help detect potential sleep apnea.

Apple tested this feature over 30 days with a group of adults, comparing the Watch’s data to results from traditional sleep apnea monitoring devices. This confirmed the Apple Watch's ability to detect respiratory disturbances during sleep.

Sleep apnea pre-diagnosis is based on the values of Breathing Disturbances in the Health app. / © Apple

If the Apple Watch detects high or abnormal Breathing Disturbances, it will notify users in the Health app, warning them of a possible risk of moderate to severe sleep apnea. Users can also see this data in a graph format within the app.

It’s important to note that this feature is for pre-diagnosis only. It's not meant to replace official diagnosis or treatment for those already diagnosed with sleep apnea.

Sleep apnea is a condition where breathing repeatedly starts and stops during sleep. It's linked to other serious health conditions like high blood pressure, strokes, and heart attacks.

Which Apple Watch Models Support Sleep Apnea Detection?

The sleep apnea feature is available on the Apple Watch Series 9 (review) and Watch Ultra 2 (review) running watchOS 11. However, users need to enable sleep tracking and complete several sleep sessions before the feature can detect a pattern in Breathing Disturbances.

The upcoming Watch Series 10 will ship starting on Friday, September 20, and will come with watchOS 11 pre-installed.

What are your thoughts on Apple’s new sleep apnea detection feature? Are you planning to get the Watch Series 10 because of it? Please let us know in the comments.