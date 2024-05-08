Hot topics

Apple Watch Series 9 at $299 Might Be the Best Gift Idea (25% Off)

nextpit Apple Watch 9 Test Review
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

If you're intending to buy the latest Apple Watch Series 9 for yourself or as a gift to your mom this coming Mother's Day, today might be a great opportunity to finally plunge in. Right now, Amazon has the Apple Watch model back to its best price of $299, which has it reduced by a whoping $100 off (25 percent) the usual cost.

The current sale applies to the GPS-only variant in 41 mm case size. But even better, the retailer lists all colorways of the Apple Watch Series 9 except for the special Product Red which is still offered in a discount.

Why the Apple Watch Series 9 continues to sell like hotcakes

The US version of the Watch Series 9 (review) that is being sold has been stripped of a blood oxygen level monitoring feature due to a patent dispute. Regardless, the smartwatch keeps the rest of the other vital tools including heart rate with irregular notifications, ECG, sleep tracking, and skin temperature sensing.

There are also lifesaving features like crash detection and fall detection that are integrated with the emergency SOS feature in the smartwatch and watchOS. Additionally, the Watch Series 9 is no slouch in fitness. It supports numerous workout modes along with automatic start and pause for activities and running track detection.

Apple Watch Series 9 back sensors in detail
Apple Watch Series 9's has a new S9 SiP (system in package) chipset that enables offline Siri commands and Double Tap feature. / © nextpit

What's new in the Watch Series 9 is a way brighter OLED display that enhances legibility in outdoor conditions. More importantly, the new Apple S9 SiP (Sytem-in-Package) enables offline Siri use and more accurate and faster voice command processes. There is a Double Tap feature as well, which uses gestures to control the Watch Series 9.

Despite the faster processor and brighter screen, the battery life in the Watch Series 9 is retained. Apple rates the smartwatch to last up to 18 hours in smart mode, but you can extend this through some power-saving tricks and when you switch on the low power mode.

Do you think the Watch Series 9 is a good deal at its current price? Hit us up with your answers in the comments. Likewise, let us know if you want to see more Apple deals.

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

