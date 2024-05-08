If you're intending to buy the latest Apple Watch Series 9 for yourself or as a gift to your mom this coming Mother's Day, today might be a great opportunity to finally plunge in. Right now, Amazon has the Apple Watch model back to its best price of $299, which has it reduced by a whoping $100 off (25 percent) the usual cost.

The current sale applies to the GPS-only variant in 41 mm case size. But even better, the retailer lists all colorways of the Apple Watch Series 9 except for the special Product Red which is still offered in a discount.

Affiliate offer Apple Watch Series 9 Save $100 when you buy the Apple Watch Series 9 from Amazon.

Why the Apple Watch Series 9 continues to sell like hotcakes

The US version of the Watch Series 9 (review) that is being sold has been stripped of a blood oxygen level monitoring feature due to a patent dispute. Regardless, the smartwatch keeps the rest of the other vital tools including heart rate with irregular notifications, ECG, sleep tracking, and skin temperature sensing.

There are also lifesaving features like crash detection and fall detection that are integrated with the emergency SOS feature in the smartwatch and watchOS. Additionally, the Watch Series 9 is no slouch in fitness. It supports numerous workout modes along with automatic start and pause for activities and running track detection.

Apple Watch Series 9's has a new S9 SiP (system in package) chipset that enables offline Siri commands and Double Tap feature. / © nextpit

What's new in the Watch Series 9 is a way brighter OLED display that enhances legibility in outdoor conditions. More importantly, the new Apple S9 SiP (Sytem-in-Package) enables offline Siri use and more accurate and faster voice command processes. There is a Double Tap feature as well, which uses gestures to control the Watch Series 9.

Despite the faster processor and brighter screen, the battery life in the Watch Series 9 is retained. Apple rates the smartwatch to last up to 18 hours in smart mode, but you can extend this through some power-saving tricks and when you switch on the low power mode.

Do you think the Watch Series 9 is a good deal at its current price? Hit us up with your answers in the comments. Likewise, let us know if you want to see more Apple deals.