Hot topics

Apple Watch Series 9 at $70 Off is a Tough to Beat Smartwatch Deal

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit Apple Watch 9 Test Review
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

While the Apple Watch Series 9 is a clear-cut choice for many users over the cheaper Watch SE, its premium cost is exorbitant for some. But if that has been stopping you from buying the smartwatch before, then there's great news for you. Amazon now has the latest Apple Watch back to one of its best prices at $359 from the regular price of $429.

With this, you'll be saving $70 (16 percent) for the 45 mm variant of the GPS model. The deal also applies to other color options of the Watch Series 9 including the popular Silver and Midnight in addition to the Starlight and Pink finishes.

Why you should buy or upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 9

The Apple Watch Series 9 (review) specifically retained the design and build of the Watch Series 8 and previous models, but there are worthy internal upgrades and new features to consider. Mainly, the new Apple S9 chip that powers the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 (review) added notable features like support for offline Siri commands and the Double Tap gesture. The latter allows you to control your smartwatch through pinching your index finger and thumb.

Aside from the usual additions, the new processor also enables faster performance with watchOS 10 overall and improved battery life. For instance, even with the brighter touch display, the Watch Series 9 keeps the same battery life as the previous model. This can be extended further if you tap on the different Apple Watch battery life-saving measures that we featured.

Apple Watch Series 9 back sensors in detail
The Apple Watch Series 9 has a new S9 SiP (system in package) chipset that enables offline Siri commands and the Double Tap feature. / © nextpit

Another big advantage of Apple's Watch is with reliable and extensive health and tracking capabilities, which is true for the Watch Series 9. You get continuous heart rate monitoring with irregular notifications as well as on-demand ECG with Afib. The watch can also automatically detect and start workout routines and support a wide range of exercise types. There are life-saving features, too, including crash and fall detection.

Which new features from the Apple Watch Series 9 do you think are the most useful? Share with us your answers in the comments. Likewise, let us know if you'd like to see more great Apple deals from nextpit.

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing