If you're in the market for the Apple Watch Series 9, now is a great time to shop one. Amazon has the entire Apple Watch lineup discounted, but the best offer appears for the standard GPS model, which is currently listed for $299. That's $100 cheaper (25 percent) than the launch price.

The retailer even discounts all five colorways of the Apple Watch Series 9, including the popular pink and black finishes matched with a sports band in the same shade.

Why the Apple Watch Series 9 is compelling to buy today

Apple's Watch Series 9 (review) is a better pick than the Watch Ultra 2 if you're looking for a light and sleek smartwatch to pair with your iPhone. It shares features with the pricier and more rugged Ultra model, so you don't need to think that Apple is skimping some functions.

Primarily, Apple gave the Watch Series 9 a faster and more powerful S9 system-in-chip. This enables smoother operation such as the use of new Smart Stack widgets on watchOS 11, but notably, it debuts new features like Double Tap and faster and offline Siri assistant use. The battery runs a solid 18-hour as rated by Apple.

Up to 1 nit: The display of the Apple Watch 9 can now also be darker. / © nextpit

While the Watch Series 9 retains the iconic squarish form from the Watch Series 8, it adds a brighter new touch OLED display with Retina resolution. Additionally, the smartwatch itself offers sapphire crystal protection on the display and beneath, plus it can withstand the usual abuse, thanks to IP6x dust resistance and 50-meter waterproofing.

When you're out for workouts or running, the Watch Series 9 offers advanced insights along with automatic pause/start for exercises and running track detection. There is also crash detection and fall detection features integrated with the emergency SOS section.

As regards health, the Watch Series 9 is a favorite as it comes with heart rate monitoring with arterial fibrillation (Afib), ECG, skin temperature sensing, and menstrual cycle, among others.

Do you think the Watch Series 9 is a buy at this price? Let us know your answers in the comments.