Hot topics

Apple's Watch Series 9 for $100 Off is Ridiculously Cheap Today

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Apple Watch 9 Side Test
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

If you're in the market for the Apple Watch Series 9, now is a great time to shop one. Amazon has the entire Apple Watch lineup discounted, but the best offer appears for the standard GPS model, which is currently listed for $299. That's $100 cheaper (25 percent) than the launch price.

The retailer even discounts all five colorways of the Apple Watch Series 9, including the popular pink and black finishes matched with a sports band in the same shade.

Why the Apple Watch Series 9 is compelling to buy today

Apple's Watch Series 9 (review) is a better pick than the Watch Ultra 2 if you're looking for a light and sleek smartwatch to pair with your iPhone. It shares features with the pricier and more rugged Ultra model, so you don't need to think that Apple is skimping some functions.

Primarily, Apple gave the Watch Series 9 a faster and more powerful S9 system-in-chip. This enables smoother operation such as the use of new Smart Stack widgets on watchOS 11, but notably, it debuts new features like Double Tap and faster and offline Siri assistant use. The battery runs a solid 18-hour as rated by Apple.

The Apple Watch Series 9's brightness can now be dialled down all the way to just 1 nit.
Up to 1 nit: The display of the Apple Watch 9 can now also be darker. / © nextpit

While the Watch Series 9 retains the iconic squarish form from the Watch Series 8, it adds a brighter new touch OLED display with Retina resolution. Additionally, the smartwatch itself offers sapphire crystal protection on the display and beneath, plus it can withstand the usual abuse, thanks to IP6x dust resistance and 50-meter waterproofing.

When you're out for workouts or running, the Watch Series 9 offers advanced insights along with automatic pause/start for exercises and running track detection. There is also crash detection and fall detection features integrated with the emergency SOS section.

As regards health, the Watch Series 9 is a favorite as it comes with heart rate monitoring with arterial fibrillation (Afib), ECG, skin temperature sensing, and menstrual cycle, among others.

Do you think the Watch Series 9 is a buy at this price? Let us know your answers in the comments.

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing