Prime Day has Apple's Watch Series 9 at New Best Price of $279

Apple Watch Series 9 prime day sale
Apple's smartwatches boast some advanced tracking features, but they also come with a higher price to match these specs. Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day sale has them discounted. Specifically, the latest Apple Watch Series 9 has plunged to a new best price at $279, which slashes its normal price by $120 (30 percent) for the 41 mm GPS variant.

You can score a similar saving for the 45 mm GPS model, which is currently listed for $309, down $120 from the usual of $429. Even better, the deal is applicable to all colorways of the Apple Watch Series 9.

Why you shouldn't miss this Apple Watch Series 9 deal

The Apple Watch Series 9 (review) is a top smartwatch pick for those relying on Apple's ecosystem. Likewise, the standard Watch Series 9 is a nice alternative to the bulky and pricier Watch Ultra 2. It has the same core features such as heart rate with irregular notifications as well as ECG, temperature sensing, and automatic workout detection, among others.

Apple Watch Series 9 back sensors in detail
Apple Watch Series 9's has a new S9 SiP (system in package) chipset that enables offline Siri commands and Double Tap feature. / © nextpit

New to the Watch Series 9 is the Double Tap gesture that allows you to control the watch by tapping your index and thumb twice. This is handy if your other hand is busy and want to answer a call. As for Siri, the new Apple S9 chipset in the Watch Series 9 enables faster processing with the assistant. Plus, it can answer queries and prompts even when you're offline or not connected to the internet.

The Apple Watch Series 9 also features a brighter AMOLED display than its predecessor. This means the display remains legible even in outdoors during a bright sunny day. There are also the vital safety functions, including a crash detection that automatically calls for emergency responders.

Which of the Apple Watch Series 9 color are you buying during this Amazon Prime Day sale? Let us know in the comments.

