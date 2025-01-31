The recently launched Apple Watch Series 10 is frequently discounted by major retailers. Both non-cellular 42 mm and 46 mm models are on sale right now, with most colorways reduced by $70. You can, for example, grab the 42 mm Jet Black model for just $329, an 18% discount off the usual price.

Apple's larger 46 mm Watch Series 10 received the same discount, now coming in at $359, down from $429. In addition to black, you can choose this size in Aluminum with a blue strap or Rose Gold paired with a pink strap.

Why You Should Buy the Apple Watch Series 10

At its regular price, the Apple Watch Series 10 (review) isn't cheap. However, this deal makes it a compelling purchase for users who rely heavily on Apple's ecosystem. Thanks to its updated design and advanced tracking features, it's also a solid choice for those seeking a sleek wearable to improve their wellness.

The Watch Series 10 features a slimmer profile than the Series 9, making it more comfortable during workouts or sleep. The updated design further includes a wider AMOLED display with a wide-angle panel for improved legibility from more viewing angles.

Apple's Watch Series 10 is 10 percent thinner than before and features a wide-angle OLED display. / © nextpit

For aquatic activities like snorkeling or light scuba diving, the Series 10 adds water depth sensing, allowing you to monitor depth and temperature when diving.

Apple has enhanced the smartwatch's health-tracking capabilities by adding sleep apnea detection and improved sleep insights. Integrated with the Vital app, it provides extensive metrics like heart rate, sleep, and temperature.

There are significant chipset upgrades, too. The new Apple S10 SiP (System-in-Package) offers faster performance and more efficient power management than the S9 SiP. The smartwatch also charges faster, reaching 80% in just 30 minutes.

Which Apple Watch Series 10 features do you find most practical? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments.