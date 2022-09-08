Cheaper and faster: Apple Watch SE 2 launched

Apple has announced the Watch Series 8 and new Watch Ultra model today. It also introduced the Watch SE 2 that boasts a faster processor and a lower starting price. Apple's cheapest watch picks up the design of the original Watch SE that was launched two years ago.

Apple's Watch SE 2022 gets a new processor with the same design.

Car Crash Detection debuts with Watch SE and Series 8.

The Watch SE 2022 is priced starting at $249.

Watch SE 2 is 20 percent faster

The display of the Watch SE (2022) is the same Retina OLED screen as its predecessor. It still lacks an always-on mode feature, but you do get options of 40mm or 44mm size made of 100 percent recycled materials. This translates to a 1.78-inch display for the bigger variant with the overall weight reduced by a few grams. Protection includes 50m water resistance and strengthened glass.

Apple says the S8 SiP (system-in-chip) is 20 percent faster than the older Apple watch. Surprisingly, this is the same chip with dual-core processor and PowerVR graphics that powers the rugged Watch Ultra. Other internals found inside are 1 GB of RAM and 32 GB storage.

SOS features on 2nd-gen Watch SE

Additionally, there are improved gyroscope and accelerometer sensors that enable Crash Detection function. It automatically connects the user to emergency hotlines (international for cellular model) when the smartwatch has detected a car crash. This works in tandem with the Emergency SOS which is also tapped by Fall Detection feature.

Apple Watch SE 2022 features a new processor, Apple Pay via NFC, and crash detection function / © Apple

In terms of health and fitness tracking, users will benefit from the heart rate sensor with irregular rhythm notification. Unfortunately, both blood oxygen and ECG apps are still missing as well as the temperature sensing feature that debuted with the Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra today. Instead, a cycle tracking app is available for monitoring women's health together with the new Compass app.

Low power mode and pricing of Apple Watch SE 2

Apple's Watch SE (2022) GPS-only retails for $249 and it is available for pre-order in many countries, while the cellular version is priced at $299. It ships on September 16 along with a 3-month free Fitness+ subscription and is available in silver, gold, and black.

Apple has kept mum about the battery life of the new Watch SE. In contrast, the first-generation budget smartwatch came with 18 hours rating on a single charge. It is safe to say we're getting comparable numbers on the latest wearable. Furthermore, Apple has introduced low power mode which should provide extended usage. Apple's Watch Series 4 and later models will receive the update later this year.