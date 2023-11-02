Apple's Watch X Might Be First to Get Blood Pressure Monitoring

The blood pressure level monitoring is one of the notable missing features on Apple's watches but available and utilized on Samsung's Galaxy Watch for years. The Cupertino may finally be able to offer the monitoring ability on its Apple Watch next year based on a fresh prediction.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had been busy in the recent weeks as he shared numerous predictions and reports to go in line with the recently held Mac event. With that one out of the way, the Apple leaker and journalist is now back with some new and quite vague forecasts.

First Apple Watch with blood pressure monitoring capability

Gurman talked in his latest PowerOn newsletter about the first Apple Watch with blood pressure monitoring feature possibly introduced by the iPhone maker next year. Unfortunately, he didn't specify whether he meant this for the standard Watch Series 10, which might be dubbed as Watch X, or for the Watch Ultra 3 alone. But it is likely that he refers to both ranges sharing the technology.

And unlike with the detailed measuring method that Samsung uses on the Galaxy Watch, Gurman believes the blood pressure monitoring version on the Apple Watch is fairly limited to alerting wearers of trending high or low levels. This is said to reduce misdiagnosis, and which such note, the users will be given advised to verify through a standalone BP monitoring device or a check-up by a professional or doctor.

Before using the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro's Blood Pressure Monitor, it's essential to calibrate the smartwatch. / © NextPit

Apple is said to be readying an improved version that can tell accurate readings in systolic/diastolic numbers, but this may only arrive in later years rather than being available on the succeeding Apple Watch model.

When to expect Sleep apnea and blood sugar features coming on the Apple Watch

In addition to the blood pressure level reading, the next-gen Apple smartwatch will also debut with sleep apnea detection as added by the leaker. Notably, Samsung has a similar feature planned to add to the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 6 (review) by 2024.

Gurman has again mentioned the non-invasive blood glucose monitoring on Apple watches as well. However, he only gave an estimate this will come in a few years. At the same time, he described the function and technology of blood glucose to be the same as blood pressure, which by having alerts instead of having numerical readings and while using laser-based sensors.

Aside from the health-focused features of the upcoming Apple Watch, what other additions would you like to see most from it? And do you think having a blood pressure level notifications would work well on a wearable compared to having traditional measurements?