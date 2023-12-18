Apple's Watch 10 to Add Vital Features and a Major Design Change

Apple has kept the Watch Series design unchanged for many years. This is evident on the Watch Series 9 which is identical to its predecessor except for the internal hardware and software-based features. Apple was rumored to bring a major overhaul to its wearable line next year, and now this is reiterated in a fresh report.

In the latest Power On newsletter of Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the journalist doubles down on the significant changes that's coming to one of Apple's Watch entries in 2024. The source could be referring to the regular Watch Series given the Watch Ultra is relatively a new range. In addition, Apple may call the 10th gen Watch Series as Watch X to go in line with the watch's 10th year anniversary.

Firstly, Gurman described that this Apple Watch 10 will feature an updated design that's noticeably different from the recent generations. The device is believed to be more compact by having a thinner section on its sides. It also said to be using a new magnetic mechanism to attach the bands.

While not yet confirmed, the Watch 10 might also start to adopt a flatter glass panel housed in a new chassis like on the Watch Ultra while ditching the convex display of the Watch Series 9. The Watch 10 but may still differ from the Watch Ultra 2 (review) as regards the rugged capabilities. At the same time, Apple might give it a bigger touch display options.

Samsung's blood pressure monitoring on Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 6 provides systolic and diastolic readings. / © nextpit

Apple Watch 10's blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection

In terms of tracking capabilities, Gurman mentioned again that the Watch 10 debuting with a blood pressure level monitoring. But unlike with Samsung's Galaxy Watch blood pressure monitoring, the feature will be limited to notifying the users of abnormal blood pressure levels rather than providing systolic and diastolic readings. This health tracking feature could also be available on the Watch Ultra 3.

Furthermore, the Watch 10 may add with sleep apnea detection, which is planned to be activated on the Galaxy Watch 6. The feature will recognize symptoms of sleep apnea during sleep by reading your breathing patterns combined with other vitals like heart rate and blood oxygen. Presence of sleep apnea could be utilized to diagnose other health conditions like hypertension, cognitive related disorders in the brain, and unhealthy heart.

Apple has launched the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 in September this year. This makes sense that the Watch 10 or Watch X will debut in September in 2024 alongside the Watch SE 3 and iPhone 16 series. On the other hand, Apple's Watch Ultra 3 with a rumored micro-OLED screen may only arrive in 2025.

What additions and changes would you like to see on the Apple Watch 10? Share with us your opinion down in the comment section.