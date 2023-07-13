Apple Releases First Beta of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10

It didn't take a full day for Apple to release its first public beta of iOS 17 , iPadOS 17 , and watchOS 10 after it shipped the revised firmware yesterday. The beta builds for public testers are based on the last beta versions for developers and brings more stability over the previous releases.

iOS 17 was announced at WWDC 2023 in June along with the availability of the beta for developers. The new operating system adds numerous features such as Contact Posters, NameDrop, StandBy mode, and Live Stickers, among others. There are also new apps like Journal as well updates to Visual Look Up and FaceTime for supported Apple iPhone models.

If you're a member of Apple's Software Beta program, you can already install the software over-the-air. The same goes for iPadOS 17, which adds productivity tools and extended customizations to compatible iPad and iPad Pro models. Similarly, users can also test the watchOS 10 beta with updated app designs and Fitness+ on their Apple watches.

Apple is enabling more widget customizations on iPadOS 17 / © nextpit.com

However, not all features announced in June are coming with these beta builds. Hence, Apple is expected to introduce the next installments after the first beta of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 for a wider number of testers.

Fixed Rapid Security Response update for iOS 16

Apple also released a Rapid Security Response update for iOS 16 users. The security patch with version number iOS 16.5.1 was rolled out a couple of days ago, but the iPhone-maker eventually pulled it after acknowledging the firmware breaks websites when browsing in Safari. It has seemed resolved the issue with this re-released RSR.

The definitive iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 versions will be available in fall. This will coincide with the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 announcements, though there is no final date given yet.

Do you intend to install the public beta of these operating systems? Or are you waiting for the final and stable release? Tell us your plans in the comments.