Beats Studio Pro with new cushion plush
© Beats
While the Beats Studio Pro are better options to the newly launched Beats Solo 4 in terms of features and specs, their steep price makes them a splurge. But if you're waiting for them to go down to a reasonable price, today might be a great time to make a plunge, as the Bluetooth ANC over-ears return to the near record-low of $179 from $349.

That's not the best price for the Apple-branded headphones, but it's still shy from the all-time low at $169 that we saw earlier last year on Amazon. The deal applies to the four colors of the Studio Pro including the classic and popular black, but you can also pick the new navy blue or deep brown.

Why the Beats Studio Pro (2023) continue to outsell many rival headphones?

Apple introduced the Beats Studio Pro last year and gave it plenty of internal upgrades as well as modest exterior iterations, especially in build that make the pair of audio cans even worthy.

In the sound front, the audio components inside the Studio Pro were “reengineered” for enhanced acoustics. The redesigned internal design and processor significantly reduce distortion for much cleaner output and a more balance sound profile. The upgraded ultra-plush cushions are also a welcome to have, which add comfort in long listening sessions.

Beats Studio Pro 2023
Beats Studio Pro (2023) come with Lossless Audio via USB-C / © Beats

Beats' Studio Pro come with a built-in DAC to enable lossless audio through the USB-C port. On top of it, there is spatial audio for immersive experiences. Meanwhile, the adaptive noise-canceling remains admirable in blocking outside noises. For those who prefer the opposite, the transparency mode is solid and can be easily activated with one tap on the headphone.

There are also useful enhancements in features, including better Android compatibility as well as support for Google Fast Pair, Find My, and seamless audio switching. If you rely on Apple's ecosystem, functions like one-touch pairing and Siri compatibility are a plus.

Additionally, the headphones have robust battery life, lasting 40 hours with ANC disabled. They can be charged quickly as well, with a 10-minute charge providing up to 4 hours of playback time.

Are the Beats Studio Pro worth it at their current price? Let us know in the comments. Likewise, you can tell us if you want to see more headphones deals.

