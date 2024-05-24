It has been widely rumored that Apple's first foldable device is a hybrid of MacBook and iPad , which could be an all-screen laptop and extra large tablet in one. After months without hearing an update about this device, two new reports are now out shedding more light on the launch date and some key features of the Apple foldable MacBook.

Firstly, Ming-Chi Kuo published on Medium his latest forecasts about the foldable MacBook. It has highlighted that Apple is planning to pick a 20.2-inch main flexible screen, but it also says that the Cupertino could go with a smaller 18.8-inch screen estate.

Shortly after Kuo's report, display analyst Ross Young has chimed in via X. According to him, Apple is likely to pick the 18.8-inch format to create a sleeker and more compact build. To this note, the size would also be comparable to a conventional 13-inch MacBook laptop.

Asus ZenBook 17 Fold with touch keyboard option / © NextPit

Additionally, Kuo says that LG Display will supply the folding displays to Apple while the hinge will be manufactured by Amphenol. The launch date is also specified around early of 2026 while mass production of the device is said to commence at the last quarter of next year.

Apple foldable MacBook's processor and price

The timing positions the foldable MacBook to be fitted with an M5 chipset. This is given Apple has only launched the M4 with the iPad Pro (review) just this month, with its Macs and MacBook laptops expected to feature the chipset next.

Interestingly, Kuo highlights that the complex form factor and pricey parts associated in making foldable devices would result in Apple's first folding device to cost as much as the Vision Pro. For reference, the mixed reality/virtual headset is currently priced for $3500.

However, the leaker touts that this foldable M5-powered MacBook will offer advanced features such as an almost invisible display crease, which is noted to be one of the major drawbacks in existing foldable smartphones and tablets.

Lastly, he believes the foldable Apple device would sell better than the Vision Pro given the more streamlined positioning of the MacBook range.

Are you excited to see the first Apple foldable device? Do you think it will sell like hotcakes similar to its MacBook laptops? We're interested to hear your opinion.