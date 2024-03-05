Apple Intros M3 MacBook Air with Wi-Fi 6E, Two Monitors Support

It turns out that a speculation about Apple announcing new hardware this week was true all along, albeit for some part of it, as the company only launched the M3 MacBook Air but without any new iPad in tow.

Apple MacBook Air with M3 is up to 60 percent faster

The new Apple MacBook Air now comes with the base M3 chip in an 8-core CPU setup but can be configured with up to 10-core GPU. Apple touts the same 18-hour battery life as the M2 version, but says the new chip is 60 percent faster than the M1 MacBook Air and 13 times faster than the fastest Intel-equipped MacBook Air.

There are also enhancements on use of AI through the faster and more efficient Neural Engine of the chip. Furthermore, the new GPU improves video playback and streaming with the added AV1 video engine on top of better gaming performance with Game Mode via macOS Sonoma.

Apple's new MacBook Air with M3 chip can support up to two external displays when the lid is closed. / © Apple

Like with the M2 MacBook Air (review) last year, it will be offered in 13- and 15-inch display sizes with rated 500 nits. The pair bring the same array of ports, including 2x USB-C with Thunderbolt and 3.5 mm audio jack. However, the M3 MacBook Air now features Wi-Fi 6E and three microphones with voice isolation support and clearer voice output.

More importantly, Apple is giving support for up to two external displays when the MacBook Air's lid is closed. Similarly, Apple is enabling the same feature to the MacBook Pro with M3 (review) through an update.

Apple MacBook Air with M3 price and availability

As regards the price, the M3 MacBook Air 13-inch retails starting at $1099 with 8/256 GB configuration while the 15-inch with the same memory setup starts at $1299. Color options include Space Gray, Midnight Black, Silver, and Starlight. The M3 MacBook Air in 13- and 15-inch variants are already available for pre-orders and with first shipments arriving as early as Friday.

In line with the launch of the new MacBook Air, Apple has discontinued the M1 MacBook Air and M2 MacBook Air 15-inch. However, you can still purchase the M2 MacBook Air 13-inch for $999.

Although the M3 MacBook Air already unwrapped, Apple could still announce the OLED iPad Pro and iPad Air with M3 in the coming weeks. It could also give a better spotlight to the upcoming new iPad tablets following of the MacBook Air already at the sidelined.

