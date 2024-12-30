Apple's new M2 iPad Air is a great choice for those who want an excellent blend of power and sleekness but at $599, it's not exactly an impulse buy. If you've been on the fence before, the 11-inch with 128 GB storage is now on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $100 off (17 percent).

That means you're getting it for $499, the record-low price for the iPad Air 6 variant. It's available in starlight, gray, blue, and purple colorways. You can also pick up the 256 GB option with the same $100 off, dropping the machine from the usual $699 to $599.

Why do you need an Apple M2 iPad Air (2024)

With a sleek slab of aluminum and glass design, the 2024 or 6th gen iPad Air (review) is largely unchanged from the previous model on the outside. However, notable upgrades are found internally. The current generation has a slightly wider 11-inch Liquid Retina LCD screen which gets an option of 13-inch. The panels are compatible with the new Apple Pencil Pro.

The new iPad Air 2024 or 6th gen. model with the compatible Magic Keyboard. / © nextpit

Powering the iPad Air is the M2 SoC, which brings a faster 8-core processor and a more powerful 10-core graphics unit. It also offers 40 percent better machine learning capabilities for processing AI tasks. The new model has a slightly larger battery capacity and retains the solid battery life of the M1 iPad Air despite the extra horses.

Apple's new iPad Air gets the same 8 GB of RAM for all configurations but now gets a large 128 GB base storage with the option to top it to 1 TB. Elsewhere, the 12 MP rear camera takes more than decent images and 4K video while the front-facing 12 MP wide-angle supports Center Stage. It's worth mentioning the M2 iPad Air has a faster and more reliable Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

