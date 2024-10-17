If you're like me, holding on to buying a new gadget until it gets a discount, you might now consider this iPad deal at Amazon. Apple's 11-inch M2 iPad Air which was launched a few months ago is on sale today, dropping to a new all-time low price of $528.

This is $1 shy of the previous record we saw in July for the same Wi-Fi model with the same 128 GB storage configuration. However, the current deal here only applies to the space gray colorway, which should suit most preferences.

Why you should pick the M2 iPad Air

The Apple M2 iPad Air (review) is designed for those who want a machine with comparable speed and capabilities to the iPad Pro but without spending more than a grand. This sale further makes the current iPad Air more reasonable to purchase.

Apple launched the M2 iPad Air in May and gave it a few exterior touches, such as a more refined aluminum chassis that houses a slightly wider 11-inch Liquid Retina display. It also comes in new finishes that distinguish it from the previous generation.

Similar to the new iPad Mini 7, its front-facing camera is now positioned in the landscape orientation, providing a better fit for video conferences. The 12 MP snapper still supports the Center Stage feature while the rear counterpart records video up to 4K resolution.

The new iPad Air 2024 with the compatible Magic Keyboard. / © nextpit

The more meaningful upgrades are inside, which has a more powerful and efficient M2 chipset. The silicon offers up to 18 percent faster CPU performance while the GPU adds two more cores and delivers a bigger gain of 35 percent. In terms of AI, the new NPU is 45 percent faster and supports the upcoming Apple Intelligence.

The battery life on the M2 iPad Air remains solid even with the extra bump in the processor. Plus, there's a more stable and faster Wi-Fi 6E and compatibility with the Apple Pencil Pro.

What do you think of the M2 iPad Air? Are you buying it now that it is discounted? Let us know in the comments.