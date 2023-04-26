iOS 17 May Add Lyrics and Font Customization on iPhone's Lock Screen

Apple will preview iOS 17 at WWDC23 in June. Ahead of the event, we're hearing more rumored features about the upcoming operating system. The latest one mentions of new features on the lock screen as well as refinements on the Apple Music. It also reiterates the previous report of changes within the Control Center .

The fresh iOS 17 information comes from a tipster named Setsuna Digital who first accurately reported about the yellow iPhone 14 on China's Weibo earlier this year. On the same social media platform, the account is forecasting a list of changes on what to expect on Apple's next major iPhone update.

Apple to show lyrics on the iPhone's lock screen

Perhaps the most interesting the source shared about was on the lock screen, which is said to be getting font size customization. Currently, users can add or remove widgets on iOS 16, but there is no option to resize texts used on the lock screen. If to materialize, this will help improve accessibility for some users by enlarging fonts to look more visible.

Apple Music Sing karaoke duet feature for iPhone, iPad, and new Apple TV 4K. / © NextPit

In addition to the font, lyrics from songs currently played on Apple Music will also be shown on the lock screen. At the same time, the iPhone-maker is purportedly enabling support for dedicated emoji wallpapers and shareable lock screen layouts on iOS 17.

New UI for Apple Music and Control Center

As for other sections, the leaker talked of a revamped Apple Music interface with an emphasis on having more graphics and fewer texts. We should also get a smoother flashlight control instead of an incremental type limited to a few levels. The change to the Control Center was highlighted too, but it was not exactly specified.

The Cupertino tech giant is already set to kick off WWDC on June 10. Besides iOS, it will announce other iterations of its platforms like the iPadOS 17 and watchOS 10. Lastly, Apple is tipped to drop support for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X on iOS 17.

Which of the upcoming iOS 17 features are you excited to see? Share to us your thoughts in the comment section.