iOS 17 Beta 2 Activates NameDrop and More Features on iPhones

After releasing the iOS 17 Beta 1 at the WWDC 2023 , Apple has now started rolling out the Beta 2 of the operating system to developers and testers. Numerous features that were planned for iOS 17 are activated, including NameDrop and the ability to turn off or on notifications for the StandBy mode of iPhone.

Like with the first beta, the second iOS 17 beta is available to be installed by users and developers enrolled into the company's Beta Software Program. If you're already running on the previous build, you should be notified to install the update through OTA (over the air).

NameDrop is now activated on iOS 17 Beta

Earlier this month, Apple announced NameDrop, which is an upgraded version of AirDrop. Besides sharing the usual multimedia content, websites, and locations, among others, this feature lets you transfer contact information to a nearby iPhone or Apple Watch without unlocking these devices.

The new NameDrop feature on iOS 17 shows Contact Posters when sharing. / © Apple

At the same time, the difference between NameDrop and AirDrop is with the added effects and visible Contact Posters for both ends. For instance, it is suggested that users should hold the top of their iPhone to another iPhone where it will show a kinetic or flowing animation during transfer.

Toggle StandBy mode to show or hide notifications

The StandBy mode, which turns the iPhone into a smart display when charged, is already available in the first beta of iOS 17. But with the latest firmware, Apple is adding an option for users to show or hide notifications on the StandBy screen. The toggle for the Show Notifications can be found can be found in the StandBy settings.

The StandBy mode for iPhone can now show or hide notifications on the screen which is added on the Beta 2 of iOS 17. / © nextpit

Bug fixes: Apple Music, Shortcuts, and more

Along with the new functions on iOS 17 Beta 2, Apple is also addressing several of the bugs and issues with the previous beta. This includes the prominent crashing of Apple Music when accessing its cross-fade settings. The iPhone-maker has fixed this on top of optimizing the Podcasts app and adding new variations of Music widgets for the home screen.

Another widget related fix is for the Shortcuts widget on the lock screen. Previously, tapping the icon would only yield to Shortcuts page rather than on the assigned trigger. This is now seemingly resolved with the update.

Users of iOS 17 would notice before that stickers in messages won't be visible if coming from a device powered by iOS 16 and later versions. In Beta 2, these will now properly show stickers that are sent in the message service.

More optimizations between the iOS and visionOS

More than the noticeable additions on iOS 17, there are also improvements under the hood. One of these relates to the accelerate section of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 which optimizes the spatial systems to work with the upcoming Vision Pro headset.

More importantly, Apple is also expanding the SDK or Software Development Kit of its visionOS to more developers, opening for more apps and services for the Apple AR/VR spatial glasses.

What do you think of the new features of iOS 17? Would the NameDrop be useful in your case? Share to us your answers in the comment section below.