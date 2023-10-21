Hot topics

iPhone's ChatGPT-like AI Features May Debut on iOS 18

Read in other languages:

Deutsch / Français
2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
chatgpt on ios 01
© nextpit

Apple is among the major manufacturers who haven't adopted generative AIs in their devices despite the advent of Large Language Models chatbots like ChatGPT and Google's Bard. While there were hints that Apple might have started working on infusing generative AI models in Siri, it wasn't clear when will it ever be ready. A fresh report suggests this may arrive on iPhones via iOS 18.

According to the supply chain sources of analyst and leaker Jeff Pu, Apple may already be building hundreds of AI servers this year. It was added that the Cupertino tech giant plans to deploy more servers in 2024 which will support both cloud and “edge-AI” uses of the company.

However, establishing these servers doesn't mean that Apple will eventually roll out the LLM-based features in its hardware like iPhones and iPads. All this means is, it does open doors to the possibility of launching this sometime in 2024, which might make it ready in time for iOS 18 or the iPhone 16 as mentioned by Pu.

Google Magic Editor sample photos
AI-based Google Magic Editor sample photos / © Google, Edit by NextPit

The consultant also highlighted how Apple is carefully planning the adoption of generative AI without rushing headlong into it. This way, the Cupertino company would be able to meet its own strict standards in managing the privacy and security of its customers. Another consultant, Ming-Chi Kuo, also resonated with this idea, and he thinks generative AI won't arrive on iPhones until 2025.

It was not mentioned how Apple will specifically use these AI advantages in its devices though. However, it was believed (via The Information) that the iPhone manufacturer could drastically improve Siri and allow more complex commands and tasks for the voice assistant.

This might include asking Siri to create complex scenes via the Shortcuts or Action Button as well as generating article highlights or composing songs or poems in iMessages, among others. Who knows, really? Apple may introduce AI-based editing features like the one found in the Google Pixel 8 Pro (review).

How do you think Apple should integrate generative AIs or chatbots in its iPhones? Would you consider the use of Large Language Models in smartphones essential? Feel free to share your opinion with us.

Via: MacRumors Source: TheInformation

Next articleNext article
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing