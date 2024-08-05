Hot topics

While Apple has not made any official confirmation about the iPhone 16 event, it is widely expected that this will be in line with last year's iPhone announcement, which will happen sometime in September. A new report even narrows down on when the iPhone 16 (Pro) might become official.

Over the weekend, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has published its Power On newsletter. One of the highlights is the supposed upcoming iPhone announcement. Citing an unnamed source, Gurman was tipped that Apple will unveil the iPhone 16 in the same timetable as the iPhone 15 (review).

When Apple might launch the iPhone 16 (Pro)

To that end, the journalist even specifies September 10 as the likely exact date that the Cupertino will break cover the iPhone 16 series, which will be Tuesday. Notably, this has been the usual day Apple's past iPhone events took place.

Although there was no mention of the exact availability after the announcement, it would not be surprising if the iPhone 16 pre-order would commence in the same week as the unveiling. At the same time, the first shipments of the new iPhones will follow after a week.

Alleged dummy units of the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max
Alleged dummy units of the Apple iPhone 16 Pro (Max) and iPhone 16 (Plus). / © Twitter/u/SonnyDickson

And besides the new iPhones, Apple's Watch Series 10 and Watch Ultra 3 should also be introduced alongside the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro at the same event.

No AI for the Apple iPhone 16 at launch

Gurman has also iterated his report from last week that the iPhone 16 could boot on iOS 18.0, meaning the new iPhones will miss the slew of Apple Intelligence features at launch. This is supported by the fact Apple has only shipped some new generative AI tools with iOS 18.1. The latter update is believed to be released in October.

As per the hardware changes in the iPhone 16, the Pro duo is rumored to feature updated primary cameras, with the ultrawide sensor switching to 48 MP for the first time. Additionally, the Pro models could bring slightly wider displays. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus may get a redesigned rear camera module, but they could be sticking with the same display sizes and archaic 60 Hz refresh rate.

The internals of the new iPhones will be headlined by a new A18 (Pro) chipset, which was touted to offer a big boost to machine learning capabilities to support generative AI features. All the iPhone 16 models may feature bigger RAM and larger battery capacities except the Plus entry.

Do you think the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro will be worth with Apple Intelligence? Let us your thoughts in the comments.

